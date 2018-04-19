Ecuador to stop hosting Colombia-ELN talks

A new venue is being sought after Ecuador said it would end its support for ongoing talks between Colombia and a Colombian rebel group.

Ecuador released on Wednesday an official statement indicating that it would no longer be a guarantor during peace talks between the government in Bogota and the National Liberation Army (ELN), a leftist rebel group, as long as it continues to carry out attacks.

"I have asked the foreign minister of Ecuador to stop talks, and our status as guarantor, while the ELN does not commit to leaving terrorist activities," Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno told local media.

Moreno did not clarify which actions he was referring to, but the ELN have been responsible for a number of bombings and kidnappings during the peace talks.

The announcement follows two recent incidents on the Colombia-Ecuador border.

In one incident, another rebel group kidnapped two Ecuadorian citizens, and in an earlier incident, two Ecuadorian journalists and their driver were killed.

"[Colombian] President Santos understands the reasons why President Moreno has decided to move away from his role as guarantor and host of these negotiations" Maria Angela Holguin, Colombia's foreign minister, said during a televised address.

"Colombia’s government will immediately begin the necessary procedures to move the talks to one of the countries that was previously established as an alternative site."

The other possible venues for negotiations are understood to be Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Norway and Venezuela.

On Wednesday, Alirio Sepulveda, the ELN representative, said the group would meet both the Colombian and Ecuadorian governments as well as other guarantors to seek a solution to the situation.

The bilateral negotiations resumed in Quito in last month, following a six-week pause which was marked by a number of deaths on both sides.

The ceasefire officially ended in January.

The talks have lasted 14 months between the Colombian government and the ELN.

The ELN was originally established in 1964 by Catholic priests to fight for land rights and the protection of poor rural communities.