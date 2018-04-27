Why Armenians have been protesting against the Republican Party

Nikol Pashinyan and his movement are driven to end the Republican Party's grip on Armenia.

by

    Armenia's parliament is expected to hold an extraordinary session in the coming days to vote for a new prime minister.

    The country was plunged into a political crisis this week after former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan stepped down, following major anti-government protests.

    They believe it and its associates, even the head of the Armenian Church, have profited at the expense of its citizens.

     

    Al Jazeera's Robin Forestier-Walker reports from Yerevan.

