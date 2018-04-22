Afghanistan: Deaths in attack on ID registration centre in Kabul

At least 12 killed as suicide bomber detonates explosives at voter registration centre in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi area.

    Security forces stood guard at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
    A suicide bombing at a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul has killed at least 12 people, health officials said.

    Kabul's acting police chief, Mohammad Daoud Amin, said the assailant detonated his explosives at the doorway of the ID distribution centre in the capital at 10am (05:30 GMT) on Sunday.

    The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known asa ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news portal. 

    A public health ministry official said ambulances evacuated dozens of wounded, adding that the death toll was expected to rise.

    The blast occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of western Kabul where many of the country's Shia Hazara minority reside.

    There have been attacks at other registration centres during the past week.

    More to follow … 

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

