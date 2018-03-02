Venezuela: Presidential election delayed again

Venezuela's government and opposition parties have agreed to postpone presidential elections by a month, to be held in May.

    President Nicolas Maduro plans to run for a second six-year term against a background of severe economic problems.

    Critics accused the authorities of shifting the vote forward to wrong-foot the opposition in a bid to improve President Nicolas Maduro's re-election chances.

    The leading opposition coalition is boycotting the poll describing it as a farce to legitimise a dictatorship. However, one presidential hopeful, Henri Falcon, has already launched his candidacy.

    Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports.

