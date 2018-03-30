US: Small farmers regret voting for Trump

Small farms are increasingly disappearing from the US landscape. With big farms growing bigger, small farms are increasingly going out of business, often because they cannot compete. The number of small farms has fallen from six million in 1935 to two million in 2018.

In the US presidential election, many voters in the farm belt turned to Donald Trump, who picked a farm-state governor, Mike Pence, as his running mate. But, now, many say they regret that choice.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Pence's home state of Indiana.