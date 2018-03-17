Syria's war: Offensives on Afrin and Ghouta continue

Russia says more than 7,000 civilians have left Eastern Ghouta in the past few hours. This comes after a Russian air raid on the besieged Syrian enclave killed 70 people.

Bombs hit a market in the town of Kafar Batna, within rebel-held Eastern Ghouta.

The Syrian government and its allies launched an offensive to capture the area months ago.

Further north, Turkish-led forces are preparing to attack the city of Afrin, where the UN says 48,000 people have been displaced.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from the Turkish-Syrian border.