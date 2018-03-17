Syria's war: Offensives on Afrin and Ghouta continue

The numbers of both casualties and displaced persons are both mounting as the bombardment campaigns of Afrin and Eastern Ghouta continue.

    Russia says more than 7,000 civilians have left Eastern Ghouta in the past few hours. This comes after a Russian air raid on the besieged Syrian enclave killed 70 people.

    Bombs hit a market in the town of Kafar Batna, within rebel-held Eastern Ghouta.

    The Syrian government and its allies launched an offensive to capture the area months ago.

    Further north, Turkish-led forces are preparing to attack the city of Afrin, where the UN says 48,000 people have been displaced.

    Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from the Turkish-Syrian border.

