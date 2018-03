Teenage survivors of the war in Syria are using Facebook, Twitter and other social media to appeal for help from anyone willing to listen.

The Syrian government's recent bombardment of Eastern Ghouta killed more than a thousand civilians, including 350 children.

Fifteen-year-old Mohammed Najem managed to escape the besieged enclave. But he continues to fear for his life because his new home in Idlib is also under attack.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports.