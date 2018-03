The 21st Biennale of Sydney will, for the first time, have an artistic director from Asia.

Mami Kataoka says her choices of artists and art - exploring the curatorial theme of Superposition: Equilibrium and Engagement - will reflect the modern multicultural city.

The work of 70 artists and collectives from Australia and around the world will be presented at this year's three-month contemporary art event set open to the public this Friday, March 16.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports from Sydney.