Suspect of Austin bombings dead: police

Suspect, who was involved with multiple parcel bombings in Texas capital, has been killed, police tell Al Jazeera.

    Austin assistant police chief addresses the media regarding an incident that law enforcement personnel said involved an incendiary device in in Austin, Texas on March 20 [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
    A man being sought over the Austin parcel bombings blew himself up inside his car as police moved in to arrest him, police said.

    "The suspect is deceased," Austin police chief Brian Manley told a news conference on Wednesday.

    Manley said the suspect is believed to be responsible for all five bomb explosions that have killed two and wounded several more and put people on edge in the Texas capital since March 2.

    Police traced the man's car to a hotel outside Austin.

    As authorities waited for tactical teams to arrive, the man started to drive away.

    And as police moved to stop and arrest him the man detonated a bomb inside his car and was killed, Manley said.

    The suspect's motive is not known, he added. Manley said the suspect was a 24-year-old white man.

    SOURCE: News agencies

