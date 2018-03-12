South Sudan requests to join Arab League

Egypt's foreign minister visited South Sudan's president in Juba.

    South Sudan''s President Salva Kiir delivering a speech in Juba, South Sudan. EPA/PHILLIP DHIL [EPA]
    South Sudan''s President Salva Kiir delivering a speech in Juba, South Sudan. EPA/PHILLIP DHIL [EPA]

    Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry has met South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to discuss Juba's request to join the Cairo-based Arab League, according to a foreign ministry statement.

    The meeting comes in the wake of a brief Africa tour by Shukry, during which he met Kiir in the South Sudanese capital on Monday. 

    Translation: South Sudanese President Salva Kiir reads a letter from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi delivered by the foreign minister in Juba today.

    Regional issues 

    According to the ministry statement, the two men also discussed means of enhancing South Sudan-Egypt relations and "regional issues of common concern", including ongoing negotiations over Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam project.

    Monday's meeting also reportedly saw an agreement signed establishing a "mechanism for political consultation" between Cairo and Juba, while Shukry also conveyed a message to Kiir - the contents of which were not disclosed - from the Egyptian president.

    Since 2013, South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan following a 2011 popular referendum, has remained the scene of a bloody civil war pitting government forces against armed opposition groups.

    A split between South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar escalated into a military conflict in December 2013.

    Despite a 2015 peace deal signed between the two sides, the conflict - in which some 10,000 people are estimated to have been killed - remains ongoing.

    What's hampering peace in South Sudan?

    Inside Story

    What's hampering peace in South Sudan?

    SOURCE: Anadolu news agency

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Shock: The First Crusade and the Conquest of Jerusalem

    Shock: The First Crusade and the Conquest of Jerusalem

    Background to the holy wars and the First Crusade's conquest of Jerusalem, a holy city for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

    Philippines' generation of sex tourism children

    Philippines' generation of sex tourism children

    As sex tourists depart Balibago, they leave behind a growing number of children conceived in illicit exchanges.

    Syrian civil war map: Who controls what?

    Syrian civil war map: Who controls what?

    A map of the Syrian civil war that shows who controls what after years of fighting.