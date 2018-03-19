Sinai: What is happening and why

Four soldiers have been killed in the Sinai Peninsula as part of an ongoing military operation against ISIL fighters in the region, according to the Egyptian military on Monday.

Here is what's happening - and why:

What is happening

Insurgency: Security operations against insurgents in Sinai have been ongoing since 2000, but the insurgency picked up moment after the military coup in 2013.

In late 2014, Egypt declared a state of emergency in the region while Sinai's most active armed group pledged its allegiance to ISIL.

The state of emergency was declared in the region

2018 campaign: A major operation was launched on Friday with Egyptian ground, air and naval forces along with border guards and police on the hunt.

The army ordered hospitals to be placed on high alert, preparing extra beds and personnel, to deal with emergencies and medical evacuations.

Demolitions: Schools and dozens of homes have been demolished, using heavy weapons and arms machinery that range from howitzers, fighter jets, tanks and attack helicopters.

Amnesty International also reported the use of cluster bombs in its operations.

Israeli warplanes have also carried out covert air strikes in Sinai in coordination with Egypt, the New York Times reported.

Communication: Egypt's military operations have reportedly also targeted mobile phone signals in the region, and even jammed reception in the neighboring Gaza Strip and in Israel.

An Egyptian official said "obviously, we want to stop terrorists from communicating".

Casualties

The following casualties are based on military statements by the Egyptian army.

Troops: 22 Egyptian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the military operation in Sinai on February 9.

According to the latest military statement on March 19, "an officer and three conscripts were killed", while eight troops, including three army officers, were injured.

Insurgents: 36 fighers killed in clashes with the military in the North Sinai city of Arish in the past five days.

Detentions: More than 3,100 people have been detained so far, of which 345 in the past five days.

Why Sinai