Crimea votes for first time in Russian elections

The annexation of Crimea is an important feather in Russian President Vladimir Putin's cap and Crimean Tartars say they are being pressured to not boycott the election.

by

    Russians are to vote for their next president on Sunday.

    And as election fever grows, authorities in Crimea have reportedly been tasked with producing an overwhelming vote for Putin.

    That would be a validation of the referendum that saw Crimea become part of Russia four years ago after the territory was annexed from Ukraine.

    However, in Crimea's Tatar towns, like historical Bakhchisaray, the mood is different.

    People who opposed the annexation intend to boycott the election. But they say they're being pressured to vote.

    Al Jazeera's Rory Challands reports from Crimea.

