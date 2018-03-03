'The Chinese Dream', China wants friendship with Taiwan

China wants to deepen friendship with Taiwan, the governing Communist Party's fourth-ranked leader said on Saturday, a day after state media warned China could go to war over Taiwan if a US bill promoting closer ties with the island becomes law.

China has been infuriated over the bill, telling Taiwan on Friday it would only get burned if it sought to rely on foreigners, adding to the warnings from state media about the risk of war.

The legislation, which only needs President Donald Trump's signature to become law, says it should be US policy to allow officials at all levels to travel to Taiwan to meet their Taiwanese counterparts, permit high-level Taiwanese officials to enter the United States "under respectful conditions" and meet US officials.

LIVE: China's top political advisory body, the CPPCC, opens its annual session. #TwoSessions (CGTN) https://t.co/UYpwcseEFj — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 3, 2018

Chinese Dream

Yu Zhengsheng, the Communist Party's fourth-most senior official, put on a friendly face at the opening session of a largely ceremonial advisory body to parliament which he heads.

"We will deepen solidarity and friendship with our compatriots in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan as well as overseas Chinese," Yu told the 2,000-odd delegates to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

The body will "mobilise all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to work together for the greater national interests and realisation of the Chinese Dream", Yu added, referring to President Xi Jinping's aspiration to restore a rejuvenated China to its full standing globally.

Young activists in both Hong Kong and Taiwan have irked Beijing in recent years by pushing for greater autonomy or even independence.

Hong Kong and Macau were former European colonial outposts that returned to Chinese statute in the 1990s.

China's opposition towards Taiwan has risen since the election to president of Tsai Ing-wen from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party in 2016.

China suspects Tsai wants to push for formal independence, which would cross a red line for Beijing, though Tsai has said she wants to maintain the status quo and is committed to ensuring peace.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a wayward province and integral part of "one China", ineligible for state-to-state relations, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.