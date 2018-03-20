China's Xi fires strongest warning yet to Taiwan

"Chinese people and China share one faith - not an inch of land of our great country cannot, and will not be taken from us" - that was the warning from President Xi Jinping as he closed the two-week long annual session of parliament. He did not mention Taiwan, which is seen by Beijing as a separatist province, by name, but Donald Trump recently caused Chinese anger by encouraging direct meetings between the Taiwanese and US administrations.

The warning follows a controversial law that allows Xi to rule over the country for life, sparking fears of a move towards dictatorship.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Beijing.