China's Xi fires strongest warning yet to Taiwan

He did not mention Taiwan, which is seen by Beijing as a separatist province, by name, but Donald Trump recently caused Chinese anger by encouraging direct meetings between the Taiwanese and US administrations.

    The warning follows a controversial law that allows Xi to rule over the country for life, sparking fears of a move towards dictatorship.

    Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Beijing.

