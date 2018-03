Burkina Faso is mourning the victims of last week's attacks on its military headquarters and the French embassy.

An investigation into the violence has resulted in more arrests, including soldiers.

News that the arrested men are not foreigners, but a mix of active and former soldiers, surprised many in Burkina Faso, but not all.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.