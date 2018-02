As investigations continue into what role Russia has played in US domestic politics, it's safe to say that many politicians are not fans.

Some members of congress have sent a barbed message to Moscow by installing a new street sign in Washington, DC, right in front of the Russian embassy.

It commemorates Boris Nemstov, a Kremlin critic who was murdered three years ago.

Many see this move as a message to Russia that the world is watching.

Al Jazeera's Patty Culhane from Washington, DC.