Turkey reconnects FSA-held Idlib with Azaz

Areas controlled by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces in northern Syria are now reconnected in a crescent-shaped corridor from the northwestern Idlib province and Azaz eastward, Andalou's state-run news agency reported.

Backed by Turkey, the FSA captured villages northwest of Afrin from the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG), cutting the militia's access to the Syria-Turkey border.

Afrin has been a major stronghold for the YPG since July 2012, when the Syrian government left the city to the group without a fight.

After Turkish and Free Syrian Army cut off the access of terrorists in Afrin, a crescent-shape corridor reconnected two areas held by Syrian opposition forces. pic.twitter.com/HmcXNBljxo — M. Bilal Kenasari (@MBilalKenasari) February 27, 2018

Turkish backing

Earlier this year, Turkey launched the "Operation Olive Branch" military operation to remove the YPG from Afrin, close to at its borders.

As reported on Monday, the Turkish military and the FSA have captured 87 villages from YPG control, including the town of Sheikh Horuz on the road to Afrin - a stronghold of the YPG.

Turkey considers the YPG a "terrorist group" with ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is also listed as a "terrorist" organization by the European Union (EU).

In February 2016, the connection between Idlib and northern Aleppo was cut after Syrian government forces captured the Aleppo highway, which also goes to Turkey's southeastern Kilis province, and another highway along the towns of Qabasin and Ratyan, north of Aleppo.

In a phone call on Monday between French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the latest developments in Syria, Erdogan said that "utmost care" is being taken to avoiding harming civilians.