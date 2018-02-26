China boosts winter sports before 2022 Olympics

China is hoping to increase the number of people engaging in winter sports over the next few years.

by

    The Olympics in Pyeongchang are now over and focus has turned to Beijing, the hosts of the next winter games.

    In 2022, the Chinese capital will become the first city ever to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics.

    But the Chinese are not very engaged with winter sports, like skiing.

    President Xi Jinping announced that he'd like to increase the number of Chinese engaging in winter sports, resulting in hundreds of new resorts being built to attract more people.

    Al Jazeera's Adrian Brown reports from Chongli in northeast China.

