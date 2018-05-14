Week in pictures: From Nipah virus in India to Ebola in DRC

A woman looks at a new mural of Savita Halappanavar with flowers placed beneath it. The mural was put up on the day of the referendum on liberalising abortion laws in Dublin, Ireland. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, flanked by his wife Cilia Flores and National Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez, arrives for a special session of the National Constituent Assembly to take oath as re-elected president at the Palacio Federal Legislativo in Caracas, Venezuela. [Marco Bello/Reuters]
Cha Huilan, a 40-year-old Lisu woman, and her daughter leave Lazimi village with a zip line across the Nu River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan province, China. [Aly Song/Reuters]
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape the heat and frequent power outages in their residential area Karachi, Pakistan. At least 65 people have died of heat-related illnesses in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, as temperatures soared to 44 degrees Celsius in the country's largest city. [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
A clown celebrating Peruvian Clown Day in Lima, Peru, on Friday, May 25, 2018. Hundreds of professional clowns gather annually on this date to honour the late and beloved 'Tony Perejil', who died on May 25, 1987, after spending years bed-ridden in a hospital. He was known as the Clown of the Poor because he would perform in impoverished neighbourhoods to which he would donate a portion of his proceeds to improve the communities'' infrastructure. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]
Riot police officers detain a protester during a demonstration in Paris. French public services workers have gone on strike as part of their protest against a government plan to cut 120,000 jobs by 2022. [Christophe Ena/AP Photo]
The sons of a Palestinian killed by Israeli forces during a protest on the Gaza border with Israel, mourn during their father's funeral in the central Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Doctors and relatives wearing protective gear carry the body of a victim, who lost his battle against the brain-damaging Nipah virus, during his funeral at a burial ground in Kozhikode. A virus carried by fruit bats has killed at least 10 people in India's southern state of Kerala. [Reuters]
A woman walks with a girl along a flooded road in the heavy rains in Malwana, Sri Lanka. Heavy monsoon rain in Sri Lanka has left at least 12 people dead and more than 40,000 others displaced across the country. [Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]
Geishas, traditional Japanese female entertainers, perform their dance during a press preview of the annual Azuma Odori Dance Festival at the Shinbashi Enbujo Theater in Tokyo, Japan. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in depart their meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. [South Korea Presidential Blue House/AP Photo]
A healthcare worker wears virus protective gear at a treatment centre in Bikoro, Democratic Republic of Congo. DRC's latest Ebola outbreak has spread to a city of more than one million people, a worrying shift as the deadly virus risks travelling more easily in densely populated areas. Two suspected cases of hemorrhagic fever were reported in the Wangata health zones that include Mbandaka, the capital of northwestern Equateur province. The city is about 150km (93 miles) from Bikoro, the rural area where the outbreak was announced last week. [John Bompengo/AP Photo]
