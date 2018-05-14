Week in pictures: From Nipah virus in India to Ebola in DRC

A clown celebrating Peruvian Clown Day in Lima, Peru, on Friday, May 25, 2018. Hundreds of professional clowns gather annually on this date to honour the late and beloved 'Tony Perejil', who died on May 25, 1987, after spending years bed-ridden in a hospital. He was known as the Clown of the Poor because he would perform in impoverished neighbourhoods to which he would donate a portion of his proceeds to improve the communities'' infrastructure. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]