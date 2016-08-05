Week in pictures: From marking WWII Nazi defeat to Malaysia vote

A man dressed as a revolutionary Zacapoaztla indigenous soldier eating a chicken leg marches during a re-enactment of The Battle of Puebla between the Zacapoaztlas and the French army as part of the Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Mexico City. Cinco de Mayo commemorates the victory of an ill-equipped Mexican army over French troops in Puebla on May 5, 1862. [Christian Palma/AP Photo]