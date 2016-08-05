Week in pictures: From marking WWII Nazi defeat to Malaysia vote

A photo round-up of key events, including protests in Kashmir and rescue of refugees from an overcrowded rubber boat.
Sign up for our newsletter to receive a weekly email of our best content
New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.
Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.
As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.
© 2018 Al Jazeera Media Network
Advertisement