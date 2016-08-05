Week in pictures: From marking WWII Nazi defeat to Malaysia vote

Local residents carry portraits of their ancestors, participants in World War II, as they celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis in the second world war in St Petersburg, Russia. About one million people participated in the 'Immortal Regiment' march. [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]
A girl and woman at a South Korean movie studio replica of the truce village, Panmunjom, recreate a handshake between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a landmark summit in late April. [Kwak Sung-Kyung/Reuters]
Ngo Chien Thuat, a traditional health worker, bends a metal pole by pressing it into his eye as he performs during a showcase of the traditional Thien Mon Dao kung fu at Vietnam's Du Xa Thuong village. [Kham/Reuters]
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, centre, waves to crowds in Kuala Lumpur. Mahathir led an opposition alliance to an historic victory, ending the 60-year rule of the National Front and was sworn in before Malaysia's king late on Thursday. [Sadiq Asyraf/AP Photo]
An Indian police officer in Srinagar fires a tear gas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in India-administered Kashmir. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
The interior of a house in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, killing at least 50 people with dozens more still missing. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Palestinians at the Israel-Gaza border release pigeons during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Cannabis, packets of cocaine and other drugs seized are incinerated at a camp of the Mexican Army's 37A infantry battalion in San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico. [Henry Romero/Reuters]
A man dressed as a revolutionary Zacapoaztla indigenous soldier eating a chicken leg marches during a re-enactment of The Battle of Puebla between the Zacapoaztlas and the French army as part of the Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Mexico City. Cinco de Mayo commemorates the victory of an ill-equipped Mexican army over French troops in Puebla on May 5, 1862. [Christian Palma/AP Photo]
Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat. In total, 105 refugees and migrants from various countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana, Pakistan, Sudan, Libya, Eritrea and Senegal, were rescued. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]
Rahul Gandhi, centre, president of India's Congress Party, addresses supporters while campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka state legislative elections in Malur, 45km from Bangalore. [Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]
