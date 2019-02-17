US tornadoes cause deaths and loss, toll likely to rise

So far 23 people are known to have died in Alabama. The toll may rise, officials said. [Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
So far 23 people are known to have died in Alabama. The toll may rise, officials said. [Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

The number of deaths caused by two back-to-back tornadoes which smashed the southern state of Alabama in the United States on Sunday is likely to rise.

The search for dozens of missing people was focussed in the area around Beauregard, about 100km east of Alabama's capital Montgomery, where so far 23 people are known to have died in the deadliest US twisters in nearly six years.

Rescue crews using dogs and drones searched for victims amid splintered lumber and twisted metal, while volunteers used chain saws to clear paths for emergency workers.

"It looks almost as if someone took a giant knife and scraped the ground," Sheriff Jay Jones of Lee County told the AFP news agency.

"We have several people who are still unaccounted for," Jones said. "Unfortunately, we anticipate the number of fatalities may rise."

A powerful EF-4 "monster tornado" was blamed for most of the destruction on a path about 39km long, meteorologist Chris Darden said. The deadliest, an EF-5, killed 24 people in Oklahoma in 2013.

More than 6,000 homes were left without power in Alabama, according to PowerOutage.us, while 16,000 suffered outages in neighbouring Georgia.

The twisters were part of a powerful storm system that slashed its way across the Deep South, spawning numerous tornado warnings in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

An early March tornado outbreak in the Alabama-Mississippi area is usual, experts said.

Twin tornadoes ripped through Alabama's Lee County within an hour of each other. [John Amis/EPA-EFE]
Twin tornadoes ripped through Alabama's Lee County within an hour of each other. [John Amis/EPA-EFE]
'There is debris everywhere, trees are snapped,' said Sheriff Jay Jones. [John Amis/EPA-EFE]
'There is debris everywhere, trees are snapped,' said Sheriff Jay Jones. [John Amis/EPA-EFE]
The first tornado was an EF-4 with winds of 270km an hour. [Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
The first tornado was an EF-4 with winds of 270km an hour. [Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
The swath of destruction stretched over several kilometres. [Jessica McGowan/AFP]
The swath of destruction stretched over several kilometres. [Jessica McGowan/AFP]
Residents of Smith Station in the Lee County were shocked when they turned up to work to find their businesses destroyed. [Jessica McGowan/AFP]
Residents of Smith Station in the Lee County were shocked when they turned up to work to find their businesses destroyed. [Jessica McGowan/AFP]
Residents said the tornado sounded like a race car approaching them. [Jessica McGowan/AFP]
Residents said the tornado sounded like a race car approaching them. [Jessica McGowan/AFP]
The US National Weather Service recorded 45 confirmed reports of tornadoes during the severe weather. [Justin Murritt via Instagram/AFP]
The US National Weather Service recorded 45 confirmed reports of tornadoes during the severe weather. [Justin Murritt via Instagram/AFP]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How different voting systems work around the world

How different voting systems work around the world

Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.