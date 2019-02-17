Rare snow blankets the desert city of Las Vegas

Snow has blanketed Las Vegas - a rare sight! [Ethan Miller/AFP]
A winter storm has swept through the US Southwest, bringing rare snowfall to the Las Vegas Strip.

The storm forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights and led to the closure of two interstate highways.

Dozens of crashes have been reported by Highway Patrol authorities, with the majority of incidents involving cars sliding off the roads.

Schools in the Clark County School District, which includes Las Vegas, are to remain closed on Friday.

The city's famed strip, a seven-kilometre stretch known for hotels and casinos, received about 1.3cm of snow, but the western parts of the city received far more snowfall.

The suburb of Summerlin reported 19cm of snow, and Mount Charlton to the west of the city saw as much as 61cm snowfall.

Being situated in the middle of the Mojave Desert, the city usually doesn't see much rain, only 93 millimetres in an entire year, let alone snow.

The winter storm also brought some heavy rain to parts of Los Angeles. [Mario Tama/AFP]
Just over a centimetre of snow fell on the famed Vegas Strip. [Ethan Miller/AFP]
Suburbs in the west of the city received as much as 19cm of snowfall. [Amy M Negri/Reuters]
Dozens of crashes were reported by Highway Patrol authorities. [Ethan Miller/AFP]
The mountains surrounding Vegas expect snow every year, but wintry weather in the city is rare. [Ethan Miller/AFP]
The last time any measurable snow was reported in Vegas was just over a decade ago. [Ethan Miller/AFP]
Schools are to remain closed on Friday. [Ethan Miller/AFP]
