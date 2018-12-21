Polar vortex puts US Midwest in a deep freeze

A walkway in Chicago covered in ice on Lake Michigan. [Pinar Istek/Reuters]
The blast of Arctic cold that hit the United States Midwest this week will linger on Thursday, but it is pushing east and losing much of its bite after causing at least a dozen deaths. 

Schools were closed for Wednesday and Thursday across the Midwest, including Chicago, and police warned of the heightened risk of accidents on icy highways.

At least 12 deaths related to extreme cold weather conditions have been reported since Saturday in Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Illinois State Police officers rescued 21 people stranded in a charter bus that broke down in sub-zero temperatures along Interstate 55 near Auburn after the vehicle's diesel fuel turned to gel in its engine.

More than a thousand flights, close to two-thirds of those scheduled, were cancelled on Wednesday into or out of Chicago O'Hare and Chicago Midway international airports.

The bitter cold was caused by a displacement of the polar vortex, a stream of air that normally spins around the stratosphere over the North Pole but whose current was disrupted and was now pushing south.

A deadly Arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday. [Nam Y Huh/AP Photo]
Commuters brave the wind and snow in frigid weather in Cincinnati. The extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures are crawling into a swathe of states spanning from North Dakota to Missouri and into Ohio after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region earlier this week. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Wind chills caused temperature to drop as low as -50 degrees Celsius in Wisconsin on Wednesday. [Jeffrey Phelps/AP Photo]
First responders evacuate a person found in sub-freezing temperatures on the banks of Carter Lake, in Omaha. [Nati Harnik/AP Photo]
A man crosses the street during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York. [Lindsay Dedario/Reuters]
The record-breaking temperatures triggered widespread closures of schools and businesses, and the cancellation of more than 1,600 flights. [Nati Harnik/AP Photo]
The US Postal Service suspended deliveries from parts of the Dakotas through Ohio. [Jacqueline Larma/AP Photo]
The David N Dinkins Municipal building in New York. The bitter cold was caused by a displacement of the polar vortex, a stream of air that normally spins around the stratosphere over the North Pole. [Frank Franklin II/AP Photo]
At least a dozen deaths related to extreme cold weather have been reported since Saturday in Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. [Carolyn Thompson/AP Photo]
