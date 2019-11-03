In Pictures: Street protests intensify in Iraq

Iraqi protesters blocked roads in Baghdad on Sunday to increase pressure on the government to resign after more than a week of renewed mass demonstrations.

Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square and across southern Iraq in recent days, calling for the overhaul of the political system established after the 2003 US-led invasion.

Protesters have also taken over a large tower in the square that was abandoned after it was damaged in the war.

Thousands of students have skipped classes to take part in the protests, blaming the political elite for widespread corruption, high unemployment and poor public services.

Security forces have fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition at the protesters, killing more than 250 in two waves of demonstrations since early October.

Last week, President Barham Salih said Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi is willing to resign once political leaders agree on a replacement.

He also called for a new election law and said he would approve early elections once it is enacted, but that process could take weeks or even months.

The protests have only grown since his announcement.