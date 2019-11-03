In Pictures: Street protests intensify in Iraq

More than 250 people, mostly demonstrators, have been killed and 11,000 injured in Iraq's protests since early October, according to the independent Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
More than 250 people, mostly demonstrators, have been killed and 11,000 injured in Iraq's protests since early October, according to the independent Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]

Iraqi protesters blocked roads in Baghdad on Sunday to increase pressure on the government to resign after more than a week of renewed mass demonstrations.

Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square and across southern Iraq in recent days, calling for the overhaul of the political system established after the 2003 US-led invasion.

Protesters have also taken over a large tower in the square that was abandoned after it was damaged in the war.

Thousands of students have skipped classes to take part in the protests, blaming the political elite for widespread corruption, high unemployment and poor public services.

Security forces have fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition at the protesters, killing more than 250 in two waves of demonstrations since early October.

Last week, President Barham Salih said Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi is willing to resign once political leaders agree on a replacement.

He also called for a new election law and said he would approve early elections once it is enacted, but that process could take weeks or even months.

The protests have only grown since his announcement.

On Sunday, protesters in Baghdad and across Iraq blocked main roads. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
On Sunday, protesters in Baghdad and across Iraq blocked main roads. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
Most schools across Iraq were shut in response to the call and their students flocked to the protests, locals said. [Nabil al-Jurani/AP Photo]
Most schools across Iraq were shut in response to the call and their students flocked to the protests, locals said. [Nabil al-Jurani/AP Photo]
An anti-government protester hangs bottles of solution to relieve the effects of tear gas, fired by riot police at demonstrators in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square. [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]
An anti-government protester hangs bottles of solution to relieve the effects of tear gas, fired by riot police at demonstrators in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square. [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]
Iraqi demonstrators are seen inside the high-rise building, called the Turkish Restaurant Building by the Iraqis, during anti-government protests in Baghdad. [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]
Iraqi demonstrators are seen inside the high-rise building, called the Turkish Restaurant Building by the Iraqis, during anti-government protests in Baghdad. [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]
An Iraqi demonstrator pulls a burning tyre as he blocks the road during ongoing anti-government protests. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
An Iraqi demonstrator pulls a burning tyre as he blocks the road during ongoing anti-government protests. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
Protesters gathering at Baghdad's Tahrir square near al-Jumhuriya bridge which leads to the high-security Green Zone across the Tigris River. [AFP]
Protesters gathering at Baghdad's Tahrir square near al-Jumhuriya bridge which leads to the high-security Green Zone across the Tigris River. [AFP]
Iraqi protesters dressed as Pikachu and Mickey Mouse take part in ongoing anti-government demonstrations in the southern city of Diwaniyah. [Haidar Hamdani/AFP]
Iraqi protesters dressed as Pikachu and Mickey Mouse take part in ongoing anti-government demonstrations in the southern city of Diwaniyah. [Haidar Hamdani/AFP]
An anti-government protester fires a slingshot as they block the port of Umm Qasr during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra. [Nabil al-Jourani/AP Photo]
An anti-government protester fires a slingshot as they block the port of Umm Qasr during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra. [Nabil al-Jourani/AP Photo]
Street protests have been witnessed in two waves since early October. Demonstrators have decried corruption, lack of jobs and poor access to electricity and clean water in the oil-rich country. [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]
Street protests have been witnessed in two waves since early October. Demonstrators have decried corruption, lack of jobs and poor access to electricity and clean water in the oil-rich country. [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]