In Pictures: Protests worldwide for action against climate change

A student wearing a mask holds a placard with a message reading 'Our oceans are rising, so are we!' as she takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India. [Rupak /Reuters]
Protesters around the world have taken out rallies on Friday calling for action against climate change ahead of a UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

"The planet is getting hotter than my imaginary boyfriend," read a poster held by a teenager in Thailand.

Another girl in Bangkok seemed to feel guilty about skipping classes to demonstrate. Her placard read: "I'm missing school for this (Better be worth it!)".

In Australia, placards read: "We'll go to school when the earth is cool" while raging wildfires prompted a pithy message from a woman in Melbourne, whose picture of a burning Australia was captioned: "We're cactus mate!"

A group of protesters in Sri Lanka had a tough message: "Politicians who ignore climate change are climate criminals." 

Global warming caused by heat-trapping greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels has already led to droughts and heatwaves, melting glaciers, rising sea levels and floods, scientists say.

Carbon emissions climbed to a record high last year, despite a warning from the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in October that output of the gases must be slashed over the next 12 years to stabilise the climate.

The UN Climate Action Summit brings together world leaders to discuss climate change mitigation strategies, including the move from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

Students hold placards as they take part in the Friday's for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France. [Charles Platiau/Reuters]
A girl in Bangkok, Thailand, seemed to feel guilty about skipping classes to demonstrate. Her placard read: 'I'm missing school for this (Better be worth it!)'. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
A woman holds up a sign as she takes part in a protest in Melbourne, Australia. [Melanie /Reuters]
Climate protesters demonstrate outside the local government legislature's offices in Johannesburg, South Africa. [Themba Hadebe/AP]
Environmental activists, mostly students, display their message in front of 'a human globe' formation to coincide with the global protests on climate change in the Philippines. [Bullit Marquez/AP]
An environmental activist is shown wearing a plastic frame as he takes part in the Climate strike protest in Nairobi, Kenya. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration in Poznan, Poland. [Jakub Orzechowski/Reuters]
Climate protesters demonstrate in London, England, and call for immediate action against climate change. [Frank Augstein/AP]
Ukrainian activists take part in a rally on a day of worldwide protests. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
People dressed in animal costumes attend a climate change protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka. [Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]
