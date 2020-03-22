In Pictures: India holds 14-hour coronavirus lockdown

A view of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link over the Arabian Sea as seen during a 14-hour lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Nearly a billion Indians stayed indoors on Sunday, heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to self-isolate as authorities battle to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

At least 324 people so far have contracted the disease while four have died in India, according to official data.

While the lockdown is voluntary and not an outright ban on the movement of people, Modi's appeal for social distancing has helped dramatically reduce the number of people taking to India's densely crowded streets.

Modi asked India's 1.3 billion people to stay home on Sunday and collectively cheer for front-line healthcare workers at 5pm local time (11:30 GMT).

Shortly before 5pm, the cacophony in capital New Delhi began as people on balconies and rooftops clapped, rang bells, banged on pots and pans, played music recordings and set off fireworks, sending crows and parakeets streaming from treetops, and stray dogs and cows into the deserted streets.

People in Mumbai clap from balconies in a show of appreciation for healthcare workers. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
A man shows his hand that was stamped by airport authorities. He was advised to quarantine at home after he arrived from overseas, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. [Prashant Waydande/Reuters]
Indian policemen push barricades into the centre of a road leading to New Delhi's historic India Gate during a one-day curfew imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19. [Yawar Nazir/Getty Images]
Indians bang pans, blow conch shells and clap in a show of appreciation for healthcare workers in Prayagraj city. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
India observed a 14-hour 'people''s curfew' called by PM Narendra Modi to stem the rising coronavirus caseload in the country. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Indians bang utensils outside their home to cheer on health workers in Hyderabad. [Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]
A view of Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge during the 14-hour curfew to limit the spread of coronavirus. [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]
Families of roadside shopkeepers ring bells and clap to celebrate health workers, in New Delhi. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
People in Mumbai clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer on emergency personnel and sanitation workers on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
