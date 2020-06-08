In Pictures: Brazilians rally 'against racism and fascism'

People protest against President Bolsonaro and racism in Brasilia. [Joedson Alves/EPA]
Brazilians have taken to the streets in several cities, including Sao Paulo and Brasilia, against President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people banging drums and setting off flares marched through the capital, Brasilia, on Sunday to denounce the far-right leader.

Demonstrators, many dressed in black and wearing face masks, held banners saying: "Everyone for democracy", "Against racism and fascism" and "Terrorism is the government's policy of extermination".

It was the first demonstration against Bolsonaro in Brasilia since the pandemic began.

"Get back fascist, get back, popular power is in the streets," chanted protesters.

At the same time, a smaller protest took place in support of Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly tried to downplay the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Separate protests were also planned in Sao Paulo, including one by football supporters and social organisations to demand "democracy".

Last weekend, Sao Paulo witnessed its first demonstration against the national government.

Supporters of two of the city's most prestigious football teams - Corinthians and Palmeiras, whose rivalry is one of the fiercest in world football - joined forces "against fascism".

Tensions are running high in Brazil, which has recorded more than 672,000 coronavirus cases and almost 36,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Bolsonaro has regularly attacked state authorities over regional lockdown measures and this weekend came under fire for ceasing to report Brazil's total number of cases and deaths, while also pushing back the daily report of the latest figures by five hours.

People protest against Bolsonaro in central Rio de Janeiro. Demonstrations for and against the Brazilian president took place this Sunday in several Brazilian cities. [Antonio Lacerda/EPA]
Tensions are running high in Brazil, which has recorded more than 672,000 coronavirus cases and almost 36,000 deaths from COVID-19. [Antonio Lacerda/EPA]
A protester raises a fist next to a Brazilian flag during the protest in Brasilia. It was the first demonstration against Bolsonaro in Brasilia since the pandemic began. [Joedson Alves/EPA]
"Get back fascist, get back, popular power is in the streets," chanted protesters. [Joedson Alves/EPA]
People took part in a protests both in support of and against Jair Bolsonaro at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Bolsonaro has repeatedly tried to downplay the threat of the novel coronavirus. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
People shout slogans during a protest in support of the president at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Relatives attend the burial of 57-year-old Paulo Jose da Silva, who died from the new coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro. Bolsonaro has regularly attacked state authorities over regional lockdown measures. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Bolsonaro came under fire for ceasing to report Brazil's total number of cases and deaths, while also pushing back the daily report of the latest figures by five hours. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
