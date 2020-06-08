In Pictures: Brazilians rally 'against racism and fascism'

Brazilians have taken to the streets in several cities, including Sao Paulo and Brasilia, against President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people banging drums and setting off flares marched through the capital, Brasilia, on Sunday to denounce the far-right leader.

Demonstrators, many dressed in black and wearing face masks, held banners saying: "Everyone for democracy", "Against racism and fascism" and "Terrorism is the government's policy of extermination".

It was the first demonstration against Bolsonaro in Brasilia since the pandemic began.

"Get back fascist, get back, popular power is in the streets," chanted protesters.

At the same time, a smaller protest took place in support of Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly tried to downplay the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Separate protests were also planned in Sao Paulo, including one by football supporters and social organisations to demand "democracy".

Last weekend, Sao Paulo witnessed its first demonstration against the national government.

Supporters of two of the city's most prestigious football teams - Corinthians and Palmeiras, whose rivalry is one of the fiercest in world football - joined forces "against fascism".

Tensions are running high in Brazil, which has recorded more than 672,000 coronavirus cases and almost 36,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Bolsonaro has regularly attacked state authorities over regional lockdown measures and this weekend came under fire for ceasing to report Brazil's total number of cases and deaths, while also pushing back the daily report of the latest figures by five hours.