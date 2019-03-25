Mongolia puts brakes on 'dangerous' winter horse racing

by Aubrey Menarndt & Khaliun Bayartsogt
People crowd to touch the sweat of a race horse, believing that it brings good luck. Cash prizes for horse races can reach several thousand dollars. However, jockeys receive only a fraction of the prize money, with the bulk of the award going to the horse's owner. [Odbayar Urkhensuren/Al Jazeera]
Ulaanbaatar, MongoliaThe mere thought of stepping outside during a Mongolian winter is enough to chill one's bones. For years, Mongolian children have braved the frigid winter for a taste of glory, risking life and limb to win prize money for their families. Thanks to the efforts of human rights advocates, they will no longer.

In late January, the Mongolian government issued a ban on holding horse races during the winter months which, in Mongolia, last from October to May.

Horse racing has caused the injury and death of many Mongolian children, who are preferred to adult jockeys because of their smaller size.

Government figures show that in 2017, 10,435 children participated in horse races. Out of which 169 were injured and two were killed.

In winter, risks are heightened: children are subject to frostbite as they ride through cold and wind, visibility is lower, and getting lost or thrown from a horse is more likely to lead to death.

Despite years of protest by child welfare groups, change has been slow. Horse racing is a lucrative business in Mongolia, as members of parliament and other elite members of society own many of the race horses and hire child jockeys from poor families as their riders.

In a country with a rural poverty rate of 35 percent, parents often depend on their children's earnings for their family's survival.

Horse racing and herding are integral to Mongolian culture. Chinggis Khan's horseback warriors are the stuff of Mongol legends and still today, a nomad's wealth is in great part measured by how many horses he keeps.

But those opposed to winter horse racing argue that it is rooted in elite greed, rather than in tradition. Child welfare advocate Bolorsaikhan Badamsambuu explained that winter horse racing has only emerged over the last two decades as a tool for elite income generation and networking.

UNESCO has recognised Nadaam, a July holiday celebrating horse racing, archery, and wrestling, as part of Mongolia's intangible cultural heritage.

However, as Badamsambuu argues, children racing in winter is not part of this tradition. "The current Mongolian horse-racing obsession is promoting all-seasons horse racing and is destroying the lives of children."

The legal battle to outlaw winter and children's horse racing has been led by Baasanjargal Khurelbaatar, an Ulaanbaatar-based lawyer who took on the case pro-bono.

She worked with 27 civil society organisations to present the case in the country's Supreme Court. While her group has been successful in changing legislation, enforcement may be difficult.

"The lawyers did what we were supposed to do. Now government organisations must work even harder to protect children," Khurelbaatar told Al Jazeera.

According to a UNICEF study, horse racing does more than physical damage to child jockeys. Their training schedule can keep them out of school and away from their families, leading to adverse psychological effects. [Davaanyam Delgerjargal/Al Jazeera]
Ulaanbaatar-based lawyer Baasanjargal Khurelbaatar approached the country's Supreme Court against the practice. "No child is obliged to put food on the table," she says. [Anand Tumurtogoo/Al Jazeera]
Following its democratic revolution in 1990, Mongolia built a vibrant and engaged civil society. Baasanjargal Khurelbaatar sued the government of Mongolia on behalf of 27 civil society organisations including the National Network against Worst Forms of Child Labor, the National Center for Children, the National Child Protection Network, and the Adolescent Development Center, and the MONFEMNET national network. [Davaanyam Delgerjargal/Al Jazeera]
Changes to Mongolia's laws on horse racing have come in stages. In 2011, a law required jockeys to wear helmets and that jockeys must be at least seven years old, but there has been dispute over which races fell under government regulations. A resolution has been proposed to up the age to 12 years old, but it hasn't been adopted into law. The government has struggled to enforce its laws, and children as young as five years old participate in races, using the birth certificates of other children to gain entry. [Odbayar Urkhensuren/Al Jazeera]
In 2018, the Mongolian National Sports Horse Racing Association organised a nighttime race in Govi-Sumber without the government’s permission. The race did not end until 11pm, the darkness causing additional danger for competitors. Many riders lost their way, and two horses crashed into un-lit cars, causing injury. [Byamba-Ochir Byambasuren/Al Jazeera]
Horse owners can be fined for failure to comply with government rules. However, Lawyer Baasanjargal Khurelbaatar says that these laws are difficult to enforce because only the injured child and his or her family has standing to sue the coach or race organisers. Child welfare organisations cannot file suits directly. [Davaanyam Delgerjargal/Al jazeera]
Trainers deliver first aid to an injured rider. The child fell from his horse when crowds swarmed him, trying to touch his horse for good luck. [Davaanyam Delgerjargal/Al Jazeera]
A crowd gathers at the finish line, eager to see who wins the race. Mongolian horse races are among the longest in the world, covering distances of 18km to 26km. [Odbayar Urkhensuren/Al Jazeera]
In the Mongolian countryside, children are taught to ride horses from a young age. [Davaanyam Delgerjargal/Al Jazeera]
Mongolia's capital city of Ulaanbaatar is the coldest capital in the world. January temperatures dips to -40°C and winter lasts from October to May. [Orbayar Urkhensuren/Al Jazeera]
Extreme levels of exertion will cause horses to sweat profusely and they must be kept warm while their coats dry. [Davaanyam Delgerjargal/Al Jazeera]
Herders say that winter races are torture for both children and horses. Horses can easily fracture their legs when running on ice. [Odbayar Urkhensuren/Al Jazeera]
Baasanjargal Khurelbaatar received the International Bar Association's 2018 Pro-Bono Award for her persistence and tenacious efforts to protect the rights of Mongolia's children. Her next challenge: making sure that children are protected from the dangers of horse racing all year long. [Davaanyam Delgerjargal/Al Jazeera]
