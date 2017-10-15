New migrant caravans from Honduras begin journey to US border

by Jeff Abbott
Nearly 1000 Honduran migrants walk along Route 18 towards the city of Chiquimula, Guatemala. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Nearly 1000 Honduran migrants walk along Route 18 towards the city of Chiquimula, Guatemala. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]

Esquipulas, Guatemala - The exodus of Hondurans seeking refuge and opportunities in the United States continues. Small groups of Hondurans from across the country have continued to stream into Guatemala following the initial caravan that left San Pedro Sula on October 13. The first caravan of Hondurans grew to several thousand before it reached the Mexican border with Guatemala on October 19.

The small groups began to enter Guatemala on October 18, despite increased security at the border by Honduran and Guatemalan police. In the course of 72-hours, the small groups of people grew to nearly one thousand people. The migrants walked along the Guatemalan Route 18 towards Chiquimula, where they planned to rest for the night before setting out for Guatemala City and the border.

On October 21, the second caravan of Hondurans migrants and refugees fleeing the Central American country began the long journey to the US as part of the caravan of migrants.

Entire families picked up what they could carry and set out on the journey to the US in search of a work and to flee insecurity. The hope of the "American Dream" looms, in spite of President Donald Trump's threats of deploying the military to the border to stop the caravans from entering.

Positivity permeated the caravan as they walked up Route 18 from Esquipulas to Chiquimula. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Positivity permeated the caravan as they walked up Route 18 from Esquipulas to Chiquimula. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
The Guatemalan National Police are a constant presence as Honduran migrants and refugees walk for hours to reach Chiquimula, Guatemala. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
The Guatemalan National Police are a constant presence as Honduran migrants and refugees walk for hours to reach Chiquimula, Guatemala. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Men, women, and children made up the caravan that left Esquipulas. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Men, women, and children made up the caravan that left Esquipulas. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
A family rests in the shade in order to escape the sun during the migrant caravan. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
A family rests in the shade in order to escape the sun during the migrant caravan. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Elson Espinal from Tela Honduras carries his 4-year-old daughter, Zoy, who requires operations in order to permit her to walk, along the Route 18 towards the city of Chiquimula, Guatemala. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Elson Espinal from Tela Honduras carries his 4-year-old daughter, Zoy, who requires operations in order to permit her to walk, along the Route 18 towards the city of Chiquimula, Guatemala. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Ervin Ventura, from the department of Lempira, who struggle to walk due to effects of polio, leads the caravan as it leaves Esquipulas. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Ervin Ventura, from the department of Lempira, who struggle to walk due to effects of polio, leads the caravan as it leaves Esquipulas. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Antonio, 9-years-old, walks ahead of the caravan to meet his uncle. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Antonio, 9-years-old, walks ahead of the caravan to meet his uncle. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
A young boy grows tired from walking and catches a ride on a suit case. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
A young boy grows tired from walking and catches a ride on a suit case. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
A few migrants worked security to guarantee the safety of their fellow migrants as they walked along Route 18 towards Chiquimula, Guatemala. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
A few migrants worked security to guarantee the safety of their fellow migrants as they walked along Route 18 towards Chiquimula, Guatemala. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
The Honduran migrants and refugees received support and solidarity from Guatemalans as they walked along the highway. In this photo a bus assistant greets the passes the migrants as they rest on the highway. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
The Honduran migrants and refugees received support and solidarity from Guatemalans as they walked along the highway. In this photo a bus assistant greets the passes the migrants as they rest on the highway. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Migrants receive aid from the Diocese of Trujillo, which traveled from Honduras to give snacks to migrants. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Migrants receive aid from the Diocese of Trujillo, which traveled from Honduras to give snacks to migrants. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Migrants climb on a truck that stopped to provide a ride to Chiquimula, but the group eventually declined the ride in order to stay together and improve security for the group. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Migrants climb on a truck that stopped to provide a ride to Chiquimula, but the group eventually declined the ride in order to stay together and improve security for the group. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Migrants help a woman who was suffering from heat exhaustion as they walked down Route 18. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Migrants help a woman who was suffering from heat exhaustion as they walked down Route 18. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Honduran migrants and refugees rest along Route 18 after hours of walking down Route 18 towards Chiquimula. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]
Honduran migrants and refugees rest along Route 18 after hours of walking down Route 18 towards Chiquimula. [Jeff Abbott/Al Jazeera]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Interactive: Coding like a girl

Interactive: Coding like a girl

What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

The Coming War on China

The Coming War on China

Journalist John Pilger on how the world's greatest military power, the US, may well be on the road to war with China.