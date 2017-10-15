New migrant caravans from Honduras begin journey to US border

Esquipulas, Guatemala - The exodus of Hondurans seeking refuge and opportunities in the United States continues. Small groups of Hondurans from across the country have continued to stream into Guatemala following the initial caravan that left San Pedro Sula on October 13. The first caravan of Hondurans grew to several thousand before it reached the Mexican border with Guatemala on October 19.

The small groups began to enter Guatemala on October 18, despite increased security at the border by Honduran and Guatemalan police. In the course of 72-hours, the small groups of people grew to nearly one thousand people. The migrants walked along the Guatemalan Route 18 towards Chiquimula, where they planned to rest for the night before setting out for Guatemala City and the border.

On October 21, the second caravan of Hondurans migrants and refugees fleeing the Central American country began the long journey to the US as part of the caravan of migrants.

Entire families picked up what they could carry and set out on the journey to the US in search of a work and to flee insecurity. The hope of the "American Dream" looms, in spite of President Donald Trump's threats of deploying the military to the border to stop the caravans from entering.