Cyclone, flooding cause widespread damage across Southern Africa

A bridge on the Umvumvu River was washed away following the cyclone Idai in Chimanimani district, Zimbabwe. [Mhilimon Bulawayo/Reuters]
A bridge on the Umvumvu River was washed away following the cyclone Idai in Chimanimani district, Zimbabwe. [Mhilimon Bulawayo/Reuters]

Cyclone Idai has left a trail of destruction in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi - with the overall death toll rising to 215.

Hundreds of people are missing, while more than 1.5 million people have been affected across the three Southern African countries.

At least 126 people were killed in Mozambique and Malawi. As on Monday, Zimbabwe's information ministry put the number of dead at 89 in the country.

Most of the deaths in Mozambique happened in the central port city of Beira, 90 percent of which was destroyed, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi feared the death toll could rise to 1,000 in the country.

In Zimbabwe, the cyclone tore through the eastern and southern parts, creating a humanitarian crisis. The Chimanimani district has been cut off from the rest of the country by torrential rains and winds that swept away roads and bridges knocking out power and communication lines.

Nomatter Ncube, pictured with her children, had her family home in Chimanimani destroyed by a flash flood. [Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters]
Nomatter Ncube, pictured with her children, had her family home in Chimanimani destroyed by a flash flood. [Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters]
Widespread destruction caused by flash floods in Chimanimani. [Zinyange Auntony/AFP]
Widespread destruction caused by flash floods in Chimanimani. [Zinyange Auntony/AFP]
Malawi was the first country to be affected. This aerial view shows flooded land in Bangula, Nsanje district of southern Malawi. [Amos Gumulira/AFP]
Malawi was the first country to be affected. This aerial view shows flooded land in Bangula, Nsanje district of southern Malawi. [Amos Gumulira/AFP]
More than 83,000 people have been displaced in Malawi by the flash floods. [Amos Gumulira/AFP]
More than 83,000 people have been displaced in Malawi by the flash floods. [Amos Gumulira/AFP]
At least 56 people have died in flood-hit areas in Malawi, according to government sources. [Amos Gumulira/AFP]
At least 56 people have died in flood-hit areas in Malawi, according to government sources. [Amos Gumulira/AFP]
The cyclone that ripped through Mozambique caused 'massive and horrifying' destruction in Beira, according to authorities and the Red Cross. [De'borah Nguyen/WFP/AFP]
The cyclone that ripped through Mozambique caused 'massive and horrifying' destruction in Beira, according to authorities and the Red Cross. [De'borah Nguyen/WFP/AFP]
President Filipe Nyusi fears the death toll could rise to 1,000 in Mozambique in the wake of cyclone Idai. [Emidio Josine/AFP]
President Filipe Nyusi fears the death toll could rise to 1,000 in Mozambique in the wake of cyclone Idai. [Emidio Josine/AFP]
People on the roof of a submerged house in an area affected by cyclone Idai in Beira. The Red Cross said 90 percent of Beira and its surrounds are 'damaged or destroyed'. [Rick Emenaket/Mission Aviation Fellowship/AFP]
People on the roof of a submerged house in an area affected by cyclone Idai in Beira. The Red Cross said 90 percent of Beira and its surrounds are 'damaged or destroyed'. [Rick Emenaket/Mission Aviation Fellowship/AFP]