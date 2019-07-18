DR Congo: Child soldiers and the conflict in Kasai-Central

by Emeric Fohlen
Members of the Kamuina Nsapu gathered around their leader in their stronghold in Nganza. This community is one of the bastions of the Kamuina Nsapu. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
Kananga, Democratic Republic of the CongoFor the past three years, the Kasai-Central province has been the scene of deadly clashes between the Kamuina Nsapu and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC).

The conflict has caused the exodus of more than a million people who are displaced within DRC and more than 30,000 that fled to Angola. Almost four million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, including 2.3 million children.

The conflict started on August 12, 2016, after the death of former Kamuina Nsapu traditional leader Jean-Pierre Mpandi in an assault on his house by the government security forces.

His death triggered an insurrection of armed gangs against the state in a region that had been relatively peaceful for 60 years.

Very quickly, the Kamuina Nsapu armed group started recruiting children from the villages in the region. According to a UNICEF report published in May 2018, 60 percent of the armed group's members were children.

The army led bloody repression, accusing the civilians of supporting the uprising.

On the ground, there were reports of indiscriminate violence, mass destruction and the use of rape as a weapon of war by both sides.

This new crisis is pushing the province further into major population movements, a decline in agriculture and ever more isolation, and plunging the civilians into an even greater sense of abandonment and frustration.

A Kamuina Nsapu member cuts his tongue with a razor blade in Nganza. Strongly imbued with mysticism, the Kamuina Nsapu believe they are endowed with magical powers. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
Military personnel from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) wait to cross a river to take up their assignment on the road between Mbuji-Mayi and Kabinda. In 2017, authorities declared Kasai-Central an 'operational area'. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
A bank of a river that many villagers cross every day. The region's transport network has been deteriorating since 2016. The renovation of the boat necessary for local trade has been supported by an NGO. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
A man pushes a bicycle loaded with bags on a red sand track in the middle of the bush. These men travel from isolated villages by pushing their bicycles for several days and sell their agricultural products in big cities. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
A man carries some goods in a canoe. He does not back the armed group but believes strongly in their magical powers. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
A classroom at Moyo Mopeluke School in Kananga. This school welcomes former Kamuina Nsapu armed fighters by offering them free education and in particular a sewing reintegration programme. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
Former fighters in their classrooms at Moyo Mopeluke School. Many child soldiers were recruited during the conflict. The programme manager explains that when they arrive, the girls have behavioural problems: insomnia, crying, anxiety and aggressiveness. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
Emery Kibal, bishop of the Diocese of Kole, visits the port of Kinshasa. He recently bought a Caritas-funded whaling ship that supplies his isolated diocese with manufactured goods while allowing local farmers to sell their crops. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
Sisters from the Poor Clares Convent in Mbuji-Mayi come out of mass with a musical performance. They have been attacked several times during the conflict. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
Women return from the well in the small town of Nadandjika. There is almost no running water in the Kasai-Central region. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
Community radio Dintunga broadcasts one of its programmes throughout Kasai-Central. This popular radio station plays a major role in public opinion on the Kamuina Nsapu conflict. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
An orphanage in the city of Mbuji-Mayi. There is an increase in the number of orphans in the province linked to the abandonment of children by the family due to witchcraft. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
A group of children in the village of Nadandjika. The Kamuina Nsapu have recruited many minors as fighters. [Emeric Fohlen/Al Jazeera]
