'This is how we'll change the country' - Inside Kabul's book bus

by Sorin Furcoi
The mobile library during a scheduled stop in the west of Kabul. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The mobile library during a scheduled stop in the west of Kabul. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Kabul, Afghanistan - A blue bus stops on a small street on the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

Soon after the doors of the bus open, joyful children crowd the mobile library to pick up their favourite book and retreat into a corner to learn about the adventures of a superhero or the wisdom and kidness of a fairy.

The Charmaghaz (walnut) project started in February last year and soon become a regular sight around the city.

It operates daily and visits up to four communities a day across Kabul, with every visit lasting two hours.

"The main goal of the mobile library is to promote critical thinking, which we believe it is not promoted in our education system or our society" said Freshta Karim, the 26-years-old founder of the Charmaghaz project that runs the mobile library.

"When children read stories from around the world and see issues through somebody else's eyes, they learn to think critically and realise their potential."

"It's been one year since we started working with children and we realised they are very passionate and they have so much energy and thirst for knowledge.

"They deserve a lot of investment. Education is one of the areas we need to invest because this is how we will change this country," Karim added.

The library aims to promote critical thinking, according to the founder of the project Freshta Karim. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The bus operates daily and visits four communities, with every visit lasting 2 hours. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
More than 40,000 visits have been registered at the mobile library since its operation began in 2018. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Every day some 100 children visit the library. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Most of the books come from donations. The books are sorted by the three librarians the Charmaghaz project employs. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
At the beginning, the community was a bit skeptical of sending their kids to the bus, but now the parents fully embrace and understand the value of the library, according to Freshta Karim. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the project will expand its services to schools that lack such facilities. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
'It's been one year since we started working with children and we realised they are very passionate and they have so much energy and thirst for knowledge,' said Freshta. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
"When children read stories from around the world and see issues through somebody else's eyes, they learn to think critically and realise their potential."[Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
According to the founder of the project , education is one area where the authorities need to invest and is the only way the country will change. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The mobile library project has received support from the local and national authorities. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Charmaghaz Project has also launched a Factory for children in the bus, an initiative that gives the children tools to be creative and build things with their own hands. The Factory for children is equipped with a projector for children to watch educational videos and inspiring stories. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The eight people team that work on the Charmaghaz Project. As they couldn't afford to buy their own vehicles, the local transport authority offered to help the project by renting them the two busses. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
