London's food waste hero

Josephine Liang, originally from Hong Kong, first became interested in food waste while attending high school in India. Just down the mountain from the school was one of India's worst slums. Many of the children and teenagers her age visibly suffered from malnutrition. This stuck with Liang, particularly when she learned that her scholarship could have funded education for at least 40 of them.

"I have to do something, otherwise I feel like I have robbed someone else chance who could have been in my position," Liang said.

Since then, Liang has dedicated herself to food redistribution, doing everything from dumpster diving and saving packaged meals to furiously researching furiously researching the science behind food waste, as well as learning London's laws and regulations regarding that food.

Filmmaker: Elie Gardner