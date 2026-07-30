In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Photos: Zelenskyy urges ‘protection of life’ amid deadly Russian attacks

Russia launches more than 70 missiles and 280 drones during a major attack on Ukraine that kills at least eight people.

Save

A man reacts near an apartment building.
A man reacts near an apartment building hit by a Russian missile in Lviv, Ukraine [Roman Baluk/Reuters]
By News Agencies
Published On 30 Jul 2026

Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least eight people and wounded dozens, officials have said, with the heaviest casualties and damage reported in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region and the western region of Lviv.

The overnight strikes into Thursday were the latest in a series of large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities that Moscow has intensified over the summer, now taking place on an almost weekly basis.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “it is important to support the protection of life” as he condemned “Russian terror” in the aftermath of the attacks.

“Protection against the Russian missile threat is the most important task when it comes to saving the lives of our people,” he said in a post on X, adding that the work cannot be “left to Ukraine alone or to any one country alone”.

Zelenskyy said Russia fired more than 70 missiles, a significant number of them ballistic, along with more than 280 attack drones, and that Ukrainian air defences shot down more than 260 of the drones.

He said delays in the delivery of anti-ballistic missiles and untimely assistance had contributed to the scale of destruction and casualties seen in the latest attack, adding that continued support for Ukraine’s air defences was crucial to protecting lives.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence, meanwhile, said its air defences had shot down 258 Ukrainian drones overnight. Penza Governor Oleg Melnichenko said a depot belonging to the Wildberries online retailer was set on fire, adding that one person was injured and about 200 workers were evacuated.

Advertisement
Russian attack on Ukraine
In Lviv, at least 30 people were injured, according to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration. [Roman Baluk/Reuters]
Advertisement
Russian attack on Ukraine
Rescue operations at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile in Lviv. [Roman Baluk/Reuters]
Russian attack on Ukraine
Homes hit by a Russian missile in the village of Radushne near the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. [Reuters]
Russian attack on Ukraine
Rescuers workers look through the rubble of homes destroyed by a Russian missile in the village of Radushne. [Reuters]
Russian attack on Ukraine
Aftermath of a Russian strike on a market in Kyiv. [Alina Smutko/Reuters]
Russian attack on Ukraine
The strikes were the latest in a series of large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities that Moscow has intensified over the summer. [Reuters]
Advertisement
Russian attack on Ukraine
A firefighter works at a market destroyed by Russian strikes in Kyiv. [Alina Smutko/Reuters]
Russian attack on Ukraine
Smoke rises in Kyiv after a Russian attack on the city. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]