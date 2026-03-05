In Pictures

Israel kills more than 100 Lebanese as it commands Beirut residents to flee

More than 38,000 Syrians flee Lebanon for Syria, as mounting violence causes displacement across the Middle East and beyond.

Buildings devastated by Israeli strikes in Lebanon, death toll rises to 77
A bulldozer and an excavator clear rubble as emergency personnel search for victims at the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted a residential compound in Baalbek, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. [Nidal Solh/AFP]
By AFP and AP
Published On 5 Mar 2026

Israeli strikes have killed more than 100 people in Lebanon as Israel issued more leave-or-die threats to the suburbs of Beirut, and across vast areas of the country’s south.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday that the death toll from the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has reached 102, with 638 wounded since Monday.

New strikes hit Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs early Thursday, with AFPTV footage showing smoke rising from the area.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli drone strike on an apartment in the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli killed senior Hamas official Wassim Atallah al-Ali and his wife.

On Thursday, Israel expanded its forced evacuation threats to residents across hundreds of square kilometres of southern Lebanon, citing imminent military action.

The escalating conflict has triggered a humanitarian crisis, displacing more than 83,000 people within Lebanon. According to Syrian authorities and the UN refugee agency, at least 38,000 people, primarily Syrians, have fled Lebanon for Syria.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X: “Urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon: you must immediately continue evacuating to the north of the Litani river.” The warning specifically mentioned the cities of Tyre and Bint Jbeil.

Israel’s military announced on Tuesday it was establishing a buffer zone inside Lebanon to protect Israeli citizens. By Wednesday, it confirmed that three divisions comprising infantry, armoured and engineering units were operating inside Lebanese territory.

“Across the Middle East and beyond, a troubling displacement picture is emerging in the aftermath of the ongoing conflicts in the region,” UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said Thursday.

On Thursday, the Israeli military extended forced evacuation orders to Beirut’s southern suburbs, instructing residents to “save your lives and evacuate your homes immediately,” indicating potential intensified bombardment amid the widening of the Iranian conflict.

While previous forced evacuation threats focused on southern Lebanon below the Litani River, this marks the first comprehensive evacuation threat for areas near the capital since hostilities resumed.

Lebanon
Families displaced by Israeli strikes from southern Lebanon seek refuge at a school transformed into a shelter in Sidon. [Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP]
An ambulance is parked near a sweeping blaze following Israeli bombardment on a solar farm and electricity generation facility in Lebanon's southern coastal city of Tyre. [Kawnat Haju/AFP]
A man passes by a destroyed car and shop on a commercial street that was hit by Israeli air strikes in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Rescue workers check a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli air strike in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Displaced people fleeing Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon sit in traffic at a highway that links to Beirut, in the southern port city of Sidon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
A giant poster shows the late Hezbollah military commander Imad Mughniyeh, behind a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli air strike in Nabatiyeh town. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted the Haret Hreik neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs. [AFP]
Displaced people fleeing Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon sit on a mini-truck as they arrive in the southern port city of Sidon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
A man in a car drives past a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Nabatiyeh town. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]