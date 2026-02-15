Defending champions India have thumped Pakistan by 61 runs in a grudge Group A match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to secure their place in the Super Eight stage of the cricket tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side made 175-7 after a flying start from Ishan Kishan’s superb 77, before bowling Pakistan out for 114 in 18 overs.

The defeat on Sunday extended Pakistan’s dismal record against India in World Cups.

India have now won eight of the sides’ nine meetings at T20 World Cups, as well as all eight of their encounters at ODI World Cups.

The cricket teams of the nuclear-armed, contentious neighbours only face each other in multi-nation tournaments at neutral venues under a longstanding compromise arrangement.

It has been more than 18 years since India and Pakistan last met in a Test match, and 13 years since either side crossed the border to play a bilateral series.