India rout bitter rivals Pakistan at T20 World Cup

India’s win against Pakistan takes the defending champions through to the next round of the T20 World Cup.

India's players celebrate after winning their T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
Published On 15 Feb 2026

Defending champions India have thumped Pakistan by 61 runs in a grudge Group A match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to secure their place in the Super Eight stage of the cricket tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side made 175-7 after a flying start from Ishan Kishan’s superb 77, before bowling Pakistan out for 114 in 18 overs.

The defeat on Sunday extended Pakistan’s dismal record against India in World Cups.

India have now won eight of the sides’ nine meetings at T20 World Cups, as well as all eight of their encounters at ODI World Cups.

The cricket teams of the nuclear-armed, contentious neighbours only face each other in multi-nation tournaments at neutral venues under a longstanding compromise arrangement.

It has been more than 18 years since India and Pakistan last met in a Test match, and 13 years since either side crossed the border to play a bilateral series.

Pakistan's Usman Khan shatters the stumps to get India's Shivam Dube run out. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
Pakistan's Usman Khan plays a shot during the match. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
India fans cheer during the match. [Lahiru Harshana/Reuters]
India's Varun Chakravarthy (centre) celebrates with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
India's Tilak Varma celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shadab Khan. [Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP]
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, and teammate Usman Tariq leave the field after Pakistan lost the match. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
Cricket fans react while watching the match in Peshawar, Pakistan. [Abdul Majeed/AFP]
India have now won eight of the sides’ nine meetings at T20 World Cups. [Lahiru Harshana/Reuters]