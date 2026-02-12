In Pictures

Protesters clash with police over bid to restrict Argentina’s labour rights

Trade unions and thousands of supporters express anger in Buenos Aires as Congress considers curbs on the right to strike.

Police use a spray cannon against labour protesters
Riot police deploy water cannon against union members protesting outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on February 11, 2026. [Martin Cossarini/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff and News Agencies
Published On 12 Feb 2026

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, to oppose labour reforms that would restrict the right to strike and roll back employment benefits.

Wednesday’s demonstrations come as the country’s Senate debates the legislation, championed by libertarian President Javier Milei.

The reforms are seen as an attempt to curb the power of organised labour. Milei, meanwhile, has argued that the reforms are essential to realising his vision for a free-market economy free of cumbersome regulation.

But labour unions came out in force on Wednesday to demonstrate against the proposed bill.

The resulting demonstrations led to clashes with police in the centre of Buenos Aires. Security forces deployed water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas, while some protesters lobbed Molotov cocktails, stones and water bottles.

In a statement, the General Confederation of Labour, a trade union coalition that helped organise the demonstration, denounced the reforms as an attack on worker rights.

The reforms would, among other things, make it easier for businesses to fire employees and reduce severance pay. They would also restrict the ability of labour unions to participate in collective bargaining.

“It’s not modernisation. It’s austerity for the workers,” the confederation said.

But the Milei government has argued that the changes are necessary to attract investment.

Senator Patricia Bullrich, a former security minister in Milei’s government, called Argentina’s labour and employment market an “unbalanced” system that was suffering from “extreme judicialisation”.

Milei was a dark horse in Argentina’s 2023 presidential election. But faced with spiralling inflation and a stagnant economy, he emerged victorious over the governing left-wing Peronist movement.

He often campaigned with a chainsaw, symbolic of his desire to slash government spending and eliminate regulations. His presidency has seen a sharp turn towards austerity measures, which critics accuse of deepening poverty among Argentina’s lowest income brackets.

Protesters chant during a pro-labour demonstration
Protesters chant during a march against a labour reform bill proposed by President Javier Milei's government on February 11, 2026. [Gustavo Garello/AP Photo]
Police with weapons drawn
Police with crowd control weapons approach protesters during the demonstrations against the labour reforms. [Gustavo Garello/AP Photo]
Police drag away a protester
Police carry a protester by his hands and feet after he was detained during a march led by trade unions. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
A molotov cocktail explodes near a group of riot police
A Molotov cocktail bursts into flames in front of police in Buenos Aires, Argentina, amid protests over the labour reforms. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
A protester with an Argentine flag being sprayed with a water cannon
A protester waves an Argentinian flag as police spray a water cannon to disperse demonstrators. [ Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
marchers in Buenos Aires
A drone view shows union members marching in downtown Buenos Aires to show their outrage at austerity measures and efforts to restrict labour rights. [Martin Cossarini/Reuters]
Protesters behind a barrier as they throw a molotov cocktail towards police
A demonstrator, huddled behind a makeshift barrier, prepares to throw a Molotov cocktail towards police. [Cristina Sille/Reuters]
women try to cover their faces as they walk through a cloud of tear gas during a labour demonstration
Women run through a cloud of tear gas deployed against pro-union protesters. [Cristina Sille/Reuters]
A demonstrator holds a sign calling for a general strike
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a sign that reads 'General strike now' outside Argentina's Congress. [Cristina Sille/Reuters]
an aerial photo shows a march in downtown Buenos Aires
Union members gather outside the National Congress as the Senate debates labour reforms that would curtail collective bargaining rights. [Martin Cossarini/Reuters]