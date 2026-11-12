Photos: Protesters clash with police after housing cost rallies in Spain

Sporadic clashes broke out in Madrid and Barcelona after protests were held across Spain over housing affordability and purchasing power, just weeks before an early general election.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters turned out on Wednesday during Spain’s first nationwide 24-hour strike since 2012.

Authorities estimate about 120,000 demonstrators marched through the capital and more than 50,000 rallied in Barcelona.

In Madrid and Barcelona, groups of hooded and masked demonstrators hurled projectiles at police and sparked fires. Police, meanwhile, used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Police forces reported at least 73 arrests nationwide by 21:00 GMT on Wednesday from at least 1,044 incidents linked to the general strike, including blockades of offices and industrial estates, and the burning of rubbish containers.