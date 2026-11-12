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Photos: Protesters clash with police after housing cost rallies in Spain

Anger over housing affordability and purchasing power leads to clashes amid Spain’s first general strike in 14 years.

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Spain protests
Protesters clash with police in Barcelona. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
By AFP and Reuters
Published On 12 Nov 2026

Sporadic clashes broke out in Madrid and Barcelona after protests were held across Spain over housing affordability and purchasing power, just weeks before an early general election.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters turned out on Wednesday during Spain’s first nationwide 24-hour strike since 2012.

Authorities estimate about 120,000 demonstrators marched through the capital and more than 50,000 rallied in Barcelona.

In Madrid and Barcelona, groups of hooded and masked demonstrators hurled projectiles at police and sparked fires. Police, meanwhile, used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Police forces reported at least 73 arrests nationwide by 21:00 GMT on Wednesday from at least 1,044 incidents linked to the general strike, including blockades of offices and industrial estates, and the burning of rubbish containers.

spain protests
Catalan regional police officers move in to disperse protesters in Barcelona. [Josep Lago/AFP]
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spain protests
Police forces reported at least 73 arrests nationwide. [Alejandro Martinez/Reuters]
spain protests
Protesters clash with police in Barcelona. [Josep Lago/AFP]
spain protests
Unions described the strike as a success even though participation was uneven across Spain. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
spain protests
On Madrid's Gran Via, one of the capital's main shopping streets, protesters cheered as stores drew their shutters amid a heavy riot police presence. [Thomas Coex/AFP]
spain protests
Protesters march in Malaga, southern Spain. [Jorge Guerrero/AFP]
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spain protests
A protester carries a mannequin after stores were looted following demonstrations in Barcelona. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
spain protests
Protesters try to block a street in downtown Madrid. [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo]