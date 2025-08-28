Russia has launched a drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, including a rare hit on the city centre, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens of others, authorities said.

Powerful explosions illuminated the predawn sky on Thursday, leaving columns of smoke as Russian projectiles damaged buildings across multiple districts in the Ukrainian capital.

The assault marked the first major combined attack on Kyiv in weeks, occurring as United States-led peace initiatives struggle to gain momentum in the three-year conflict.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least eight people were killed in the assault.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said two children were among those killed, citing preliminary information.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko characterised it as a “massive attack” causing widespread damage. He said at least 38 people were wounded, including 30 who were admitted to hospital.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, reported that Moscow launched ballistic and cruise missiles along with Iranian-designed Shahed drones from multiple directions to “systematically” target residential buildings.

Red tracer rounds streaked through the night sky as defenders attempted to intercept drones above the city centre, with at least one missile appearing to be shot down. Approximately 100 residents sought shelter in a subway station, some in sleeping bags or holding pets.

A five-storey building collapsed in the Darnytskyi district, while a shopping mall in the city centre was struck, Klitschko stated.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials also reported a Russian strike in the Zaporizhia region on Thursday.

Russian authorities claimed they destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian drones overnight, while an attack reportedly caused a fire at an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region without casualties.

Russian forces have been making slow but steady territorial gains in recent months as diplomatic efforts have intensified. Trump recently held high-profile meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, and later with Zelenskyy, as well as European allies.

However, diplomatic progress remains limited. Ukraine seeks Western security guarantees against future Russian attacks before finalising any peace agreement. Moscow has dismissed Kyiv’s demands as unrealistic, particularly opposing Western peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian officials would meet their US counterparts in New York on Friday. The Ukrainian leader noted “very arrogant and negative signals from Moscow regarding the negotiations”, calling for additional “pressure” to “force Russia to take real steps”.