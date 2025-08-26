The death toll from Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam has risen to three as rescue workers battled uprooted trees and downed power lines, while widespread flooding brought chaos to the streets of the capital Hanoi.

The typhoon struck central Vietnam on Monday with winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (80 miles per hour), tearing roofs off thousands of homes and knocking out power to more than 1.6 million people.

Authorities on Tuesday said three people had been killed and 13 injured, and warned of possible flash floods and landslides in eight provinces, as Kajiki’s torrential rains continued to wreak havoc.

Vietnam has long been affected by seasonal typhoons, but human-caused climate change is driving more intense and unpredictable weather patterns.

Flooding has cut off 27 villages in mountainous inland areas, while more than 44,000 people were evacuated as the storm approached.

Further north in Hanoi, the heavy rain flooded many streets, bringing traffic chaos on Tuesday morning.

After hitting Vietnam and weakening to a tropical depression, Kajiki swept westwards over northern Laos, bringing intense rain.

In Vietnam, more than 100 people have been killed or reported missing as a result of natural disasters in the first seven months of 2025, according to the agriculture ministry.

In September last year, Typhoon Yagi battered northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, triggering floods and landslides that killed more than 700 people and caused billions of dollars’ worth of economic losses.