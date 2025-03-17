In Pictures

Photos of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

The day honouring Ireland’s patron saint is a global celebration of Irish heritage.

People wear glasses in the shape of shamrocks during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
People wear glasses in the shape of shamrocks during a parade on the day of St Patrick's Festival in London, UK [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]
Published On 17 Mar 2025

March brings the vibrant greens of spring, and with them, a global celebration rooted in Irish tradition: St. Patrick’s Day.

Despite his prominence in Irish culture, historians know little about St. Patrick. Born in the 5th century as Maewyn Succat, Patrick wasn’t Irish at all. He is believed to have been born in Wales, the son of a Roman-British official.

His life took a dramatic turn when, as a teenager, he was captured by pirates and enslaved in Ireland. After six years in captivity, he escaped and returned to Britain.

Patrick later made his way back to Ireland as a missionary, working to convert Irish pagans to Christianity. It was during this time that he adopted the Latin name Patricius.

By the 10th century, evidence began to emerge of St. Patrick’s growing popularity as a spiritual figure in Ireland. However, it wasn’t until the early 17th century that his legacy was officially celebrated.

Luke Wadding, an Irish priest, successfully lobbied the Catholic Church to designate March 17 as a feast day in St. Patrick’s honour.

In Ireland, the day was historically a solemn occasion, tied closely to religious observance. But outside the country, the day gradually transformed into a lively, cultural celebration, embraced by Irish immigrants and non-Irish revellers alike.

Today, the tradition transcends its religious roots, marked by parades, extravagant festivities, and seas of people dressed in green – whether they have Irish heritage or not.

A view of Chicago River as it turns green for annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago, United States. [Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu]
Performers take part in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Toronto, Canada. [Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu]
Toronto Fire Services Pipe and Drum Band take part in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. [Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu]
Members of the Kentstown and Seneschalstown Accordion Band from Navan in Ireland tune up their instruments during the St Patrick's Day Parade in London. [Kevin Coombs/Reuters]
People attend the St Patrick's Day Parade in Manchester, UK. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
St Patrick's Day Parade in Manchester. Despite his prominence in Irish culture, historians know little about St. Patrick. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
A drummer performs during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, US. [Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo]
Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney interacts with a child as he attends the 200th St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Canada. [Peter McCabe/Reuters]
People enjoy St Patrick's Day at the famous The Quiet Man Irish Pub in the Melbourne suburb of Flemington, Australia. [William West/AFP]