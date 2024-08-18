In Pictures

Indian medics stage nationwide strike over doctor’s rape and murder

Doctors in India remained off the job on Sunday, calling for justice for a colleague who was raped and murdered.

Medical professionals light candles and hold posters during a demonstration amid nationwide strike by doctors to condemn the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata
Medical professionals light candles and hold posters in Jalandhar in the northern state of Punjab during a nationwide strike by doctors to condemn the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata. [Shammi Mehra/AFP]
Indian doctors observed a nationwide strike, escalating protests after the “barbaric” rape and murder of their colleague that has channelled outrage at the chronic issue of violence against women.

The discovery of the 31-year-old doctor’s bloodied body at a state-run hospital in Kolkata, the capital of the eastern state of West Bengal, on August 9 led to furious protests in several cities across the country.

Many of those protests have been led by doctors and other healthcare workers but also joined by tens of thousands of common Indians from all walks of life demanding action.

In Kolkata, thousands held a candlelight vigil. “Hands that heal shouldn’t bleed,” read one sign, held by a protester in the eastern city.

“Enough is enough,” read another at a rally by doctors in the capital, New Delhi.

“Hang the rapist,” another said.

The murdered doctor was found in the medical college’s seminar hall, suggesting she had gone there for a rest during a 36-hour shift.

An autopsy confirmed sexual assault and, in a petition to the court, the victim’s parents said they suspected their daughter was gang-raped.

One man, who worked at the hospital helping people navigate busy queues, has been detained.

However, the city police were accused by an angry public of mishandling the case and the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to India’s top investigating agency Central Bureau of Investigation to “inspire public confidence”.

Sexual violence against women is a widespread problem in India – an average of nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in 2022 in the country of 1.4 billion people.

Doctors and medical students hold placards as they take part in a protest march in Amritsar on August 17, 2024, against the rape and murder of a doctor in India's West Bengal state. - Indian doctors launched a nationwide strike on August 17, escalating protests after the "barbaric" rape and murder of their colleague that has channelled outrage at the chronic issue of violence against women.
Doctors and medical students hold placards as they take part in a protest march in Amritsar in India's northern state of Punjab. [Narinder Nanu/AFP]
Medical professionals hold posters amid nationwide strike by doctors to condemn the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata, at a hospital in Bengaluru on August 17, 2024. - Indian doctors held a nationwide strike on August 17, escalating protests after the "barbaric" rape and murder of their colleague that has channelled outrage at the chronic issue of violence against women. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)
Medical professionals hold posters at a hospital in Bengaluru in the southern state of Karnataka. [Idrees Mohammed/AFP]
All india Dental medical students light candles march as they protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a government hospital last week, in Jammu, India, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
All India Dental Students march in Jammu. [Channi Anand/AP Photo]
Allahabad Medical Association (AMA) and Resident doctors of SRN Hospital hold candles and walk in a protest rally against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a government hospital last week,in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Allahabad Medical Association (AMA) and resident doctors of SRN Hospital hold candles during a protest in Prayagraj in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
Police officers gather outside R. G. Kar Medical College on the day of a nationwide strike by the Indian Medical Association to protest the rape and murder of a trainee medic at the government-run hospital in Kolkata, India, August 17, 2024. REUTERS/Avijit Ghosh
Police officers gather outside RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata during the nationwide strike. [Avijit Ghosh/Reuters]
Medical staff shout slogans while holding placards during a protest at a hospital in Mumbai, after a nationwide strike was declared by the Indian Medical Association to protest the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, India, August 17, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Medical staff protest at a hospital in Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Doctors shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest rally demanding justice following the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a hospital in Kolkata, in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2024. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
Doctors hold placards during a protest rally in New Delhi. [Priyanshu Singh/Reuters]
Doctors and medical students hold placards and candles during a protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata last week, in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Doctors and medical students hold placards and candles during a protest in Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]