Photos: Israeli air raids kill dozens across the Gaza Strip

At least 32,600 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since October 7, with 71 killed in the last 24 hours.

Palestinians inspect the damage to a building after overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip [Said Khatib/AFP]
Published On 29 Mar 2024

Israel has continued its aerial and ground bombardment of the Gaza Strip, killing dozens more Palestinians, as fighting rages around Gaza City’s main al-Shifa hospital, Palestinian officials and the Israeli military said.

Seventy-one people were killed and 112 wounded over the last 24 hours, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Two Israeli attacks on the Shujayea suburb in eastern Gaza City killed 17 people, while an Israeli air raid on a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed eight people, health authorities said.

At least 10 policemen tasked with securing aid to the displaced in northern Gaza were among those killed in Shujayea, Gaza’s government media office said.

The Israeli military said its forces continued operations around the al-Shifa medical complex, and that over the past day, it had killed a number of gunmen

Al-Shifa, Gaza’s biggest hospital before the war, was one of the few healthcare facilities even partially operational in northern Gaza before the latest fighting. It had also been housing displaced civilians.

The Israeli statement said its forces also conducted raids in central and southern areas of the besieged strip, including Khan Younis and al-Karara, where troops exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen before they killed them.

The armed wing of Hamas said its fighters targeted Israeli forces near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, one of the city’s two hospitals blockaded by Israeli soldiers for several days.

In the far south of the Gaza Strip, Israel continued its bombardment in Rafah, the Palestinians’ last refuge where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are sheltering. An air raid on a house killed 12 Palestinians late on Thursday.

More than 32,623 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 71 Palestinians were killed and 112 wounded over the last 24 hours. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A Palestinian man inspects the rubble in a house, following Israeli bombardment
A Palestinian man inspects the rubble in a house following Israeli bombardment in the Maghazi camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip. [AFP]
Palestinians mourn over the body of relatives
Palestinians mourn over the body of their relatives killed in Israeli bombardment the night before, at the European hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza. [Said Khatib/AFP]
More than 80 percent of Gazan Palestinians have been displaced since start of the war, with many now at risk of famine. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Palestinians walk past damaged and destroyed buildings in the Maghazi camp for Palestinian refugees
At least 15 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a sport centre in Gaza City, while injuries were reported in the bombing of Saad bin Abi Waqqas Mosque in the Jabalia refugee camp. [AFP]
People gather around a truck carrying bodies of Palestinian policemen
People gather around a truck carrying bodies of Palestinian policemen, after they were reportedly targeted by Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City. [AFP]
A Palestinian youth inspects the debris of a building, following Israeli bombardment
Eight people were killed and an unknown number injured during an Israeli attack on a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Thursday. [AFP]
Palestinians clear debris from a building, following Israeli bombardment
More than half of Gaza’s homes - 360,000 residential units - have been destroyed or damaged in Israel's war. [AFP]
Palestinians inspect the damage to a building after overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]