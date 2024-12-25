In Pictures

Calls for global peace during Christmas celebrations

Christians worldwide observe Christmas, but celebrations are subdued in Bethlehem during Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

People swim in the sea as they participate in a Christmas Day dip on Brighton beach in southern England, Britain, December 25
People swim in the sea as they participate in a Christmas Day dip on Brighton beach in southern England. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Published On 25 Dec 2024

Pope Francis calls for “arms to be silenced” around the world, appealing for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan in his Christmas address as he denounces the “extremely grave” humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He used his traditional message to the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics on Wednesday to call for talks for a just peace in Ukraine as the country was pummelled by 170 Russian missiles and drones in a Christmas morning barrage that Kyiv described as “inhumane”.

His voice breathless, the 88-year-old pontiff also appealed for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the freeing of Israeli hostages held there by Hamas.

In Sednaya, Syria, a large crowd gathered near a historic monastery on Christmas Eve to witness the lighting of a towering tree adorned with glowing green lights.

The celebration offered a rare moment of joy in a city scarred by more than a decade of war and its infamous prison, where tens of thousands of people were held and tortured. Families and friends stood by the illuminated tree – some wearing Santa hats, others watching from rooftops – while a band played festive music and fireworks lit up the sky.

Meanwhile, a snowstorm in the Balkans stranded drivers and downed power lines on Tuesday, but some saw the beauty in it.

“I’m actually glad it’s falling,” driver Mirsad Jasarevic said in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. “We did not have snow for Christmas for 17 years here, and now is the time for a wonderful, white Christmas.”

Catholics attend a mass during Christmas celebrations at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, ahead of the 20th anniversary of Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, December 25
Catholics attend Christmas Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Tourists wearing hats pose for a photo next to a Christmas tree on Christmas Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 25
People wearing hats pose for a photo next to a Christmas tree on Christmas Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney. [David Gray/AFP]
Pope Francis during the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Christmas celebrations, at St Peter's square.
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Christmas celebrations at St Peter's Square at the Vatican. [Vatican Media via AFP]
People wear traditional Ukrainian clothes as they mark Christmas Day with a carol singing event, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 25
People wear traditional Ukrainian clothes as they mark Christmas Day with carols in Kyiv during Russia's war on Ukraine. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard outside a newly renovated St Luke's Church during Christmas celebrations in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Dec. 25
A member of the Indian paramilitary stands guard outside newly renovated St Luke's Church during Christmas celebrations in Srinagar in India-administered Kashmir. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
People visit Christmas tree displays as they celebrate Christmas at the Rizal Park in Manila, Philippines, December 25
People visit Christmas tree displays as they celebrate Christmas at Rizal Park in Manila, Philippines. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]
Christian faithful holds gifts as they leave the Saint Nicholas church after attending a Christmas mass in the small town of Janjeve, Kosovo, during Christmas celebrations on December 25
Christian faithful carry gifts as they leave the Church of St Nicholas after attending a Christmas Mass in the small town of Janjeve, Kosovo. [Armend Nimani/AFP]
Father Younan Ibrahim hands out communion bread during the Christmas morning Mass at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Andrew in Baghdad on December 25
Father Younan Ibrahim hands out communion bread during the Christmas morning Mass at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Andrew in Baghdad, Iraq. [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]
People gesture as they gather on Christmas day at a restaurant in Damascus, after the ousting of Syria's Bashar al-Assad, Syria, December 25
People celebrate on Christmas Day at a restaurant in Damascus after the ouster of Syria's Bashar al-Assad. [Khalil Ashawi/Reuters]