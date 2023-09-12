In Pictures

Gallery|Cricket

Photos: Voices from the stands at India v Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match

India won by 228 runs, their highest margin of win [by runs] against Pakistan.

India v Pakistan
The Asia Cup Super 4 match between the two South Asian neighbours was spread over two days after rain washed out play from mid-afternoon on Sunday. [Hafsa Adil/Al Jazeera]
By Hafsa Adil
Published On 12 Sep 2023

Colombo, Sri Lanka – The Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match between India and Pakistan finally reached its conclusion on Monday night, more than 24 hours after it had begun, thanks to persistent rain in Colombo.

However, as the delays halted proceedings in the middle several times over the two days, the rain could not dampen the spirits of the few thousand fans present at the R Premadasa Stadium.

The match ended in a 228-run win for India, with star batter Virat Kohli leading the way with an unbeaten 122.

Despite their shockingly small number for an India-Pakistan cricket match, the fans kept the noise level high on both days.

Al Jazeera spoke to some fans about the rivalry, their favourite players, the tournament’s scheduling fiasco and all things cricket.

India v Pakistan
There were more delays on Monday, as rain continued to cause problems on the ground. [Hafsa Adil/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
India v Pakistan
Adarsh Jain, left, Punit Jain, centre, and Sanjay Kumar arrived in Colombo from India late on Saturday, eager to see India's top-order batters take on Pakistan's in-form pace attack. 'We were deliberating because of the weather forecast but look, the heat of an India-Pakistan clash has chased away the rain,' Punit said ahead of the match. 'The contest between Indian batters and Pakistani pacers is not to be missed, but Kohli will dominate Pakistan's bowling and post a big total,' Kumar had said. He predicted correctly, as India posted a total of 356-2 in its 50 overs, with Kohli scoring a century. [Hafsa Adil/Al Jazeera]
India v Pakistan
'I like Babar Azam,' Lamerika Rajeswaran, left, an Indian fan of the Pakistan cricket captain told Al Jazeera, as she cheered for the men in green. The Colombo-based pharmacist and her friend Sandeep Kumar, right, formed a unique duo as they sat and cheered for both teams in their green and blue shirts. Kumar, also from India, said he is a die-hard India fan but doesn’t mind that his friend Rajeswaran supports the opposing team. [Hafsa Adil/Al Jazeera]
India v Pakistan
Kalana Weerasinghe, from Colombo, is a long-time Pakistan fan. His support goes back 27 years, when Sri Lanka won their maiden Cricket World Cup title in Lahore, Pakistan in 1996. 'I remember how all Pakistanis supported us then, so I have been supporting Pakistan ever since. Our countries have a great history of friendship and support, be it cricket or otherwise. The only time I don't want them to win is when they play Sri Lanka.' [Hafsa Adil/Al Jazeera]
India v Pakistan
Nyla Naveez comes from a uniquely South Asian family. Her mother is of Pakistani origin, her father of Indian origin but they have lived in Sri Lanka for more than two decades. What does it make her then? 'A Sri Lankan who supports Pakistan,' she said with a beaming smile. Naveez said the Pakistani cricket team has always been very exciting to watch, but the current group of players, especially captain Azam, have made them more endearing to their fans. 'Pakistan is an emotion for me – it’s the way they play, especially the fast bowlers, that makes me a faithful Pakistan fan despite having roots in three countries.' [Hafsa Adil/Al Jazeera]
India v Pakistan
Saad Jaffer, left, and Khursheed Ali, right, were meant to fly back to Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, but took a chance on the Sri Lankan weather and changed their flights to stay behind for the second day of the match. 'We went to the match in Kandy as well and left dejected as it was hit by rain,' Jaffer told Al Jazeera. 'So we thought we'd try our luck and stay back another day,' he said. Ali lamented the role politics has played in the tournament's scheduling and how it has deprived Pakistanis from hosting a full tournament. 'It is all down to the discrimination and disrespect shown to Pakistan, otherwise all other teams have played there in the past few years. If Pakistan can go to India despite the politics, why can't India come to Pakistan?' [Hafsa Adil/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
India v Pakistan
'No words can explain how I am feeling,' says Joel Abraham, a self-proclaimed Virat Kohli 'fan boy'. Abraham, 21, has travelled from Chennai, India to watch his 'cricket god' live. 'To watch him score a century live, in such an important match against Pakistan is something I could have never imagined,' he said. [Hafsa Adil/Al Jazeera]
India v Pakistan
Shoaib Khalid, right, and Naufil Javaid, from Karachi, Pakistan, say they are 'really disappointed' with the way the tournament has been handled so far. 'The tickets we bought for $50 apiece are now being sold for $1.5 and there is no way for us to get back the extra $48.5 that we ended up paying,' Khalid said. 'We went to Dubai for last year’s Asia Cup and it was arranged in much better way than this,' Javaid added. [Hafsa Adil/Al Jazeera]
India v Pakistan
Rubab Aijaz, a 24-year-old Pakistan fan from Karachi, believes Pakistan will qualify for the Asia Cup final despite the loss against India. 'I have booked my return flight for the day after the final because I have faith in my team,' she said. 'We have a great side and they just had a surprisingly off day. The bowlers will bounce back against Sri Lanka and take us to the final.' [Hafsa Adil/Al Jazeera]