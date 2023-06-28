In Pictures

Gallery|Religion

Millions celebrate Eid al-Adha around the world

Muslims around the world celebrate the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ festival that marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid al-Adha
Palestinians celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Published On 28 Jun 2023

Millions of Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar.

Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”, the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Abrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God.

The belief holds that God stayed his hand, sparing the boy and placing a ram in his place.

The day is marked with the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep or cow, and the distribution of the meat among neighbours, family members and the poor.

Eid al-Adha
Children join their parents at Eid al-Adha prayers at an open area in Gaza City. [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Eid al-Adha
Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Yildiz Islamic Center of the Islamic Community's South Holland region (IGMG) in Schiedam, The Netherlands. [Abdullah Aşıran/Anadolu]
Eid al-Adha
People crowd into a market ahead of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of New Delhi. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Eid al-Adha
Members of a Filipino Muslim family have their photo taken before going to a mosque for Eid al-Adha prayers in Marikina City, Metro Manila, the Philippines. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]
Eid al-Adha
Muslim women dance in the street ahead of Eid al-Adha, in Adjame, Abidjan, Ivory Coast. [Luc Gnago/Reuters]
Eid al-Adha
Muslim worshippers hug each other after prayers on the first day of the Eid al-Adha festival, at the shrine of Muslim leader Sheikh Abdul Qadir al-Gilani, in Baghdad, Iraq. [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
Advertisement
Eid al-Adha
Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Mosque of the Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan. [Resul Rehimov/Anadolu]
Eid al-Adha
Muslims arrive at the Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Beirut, Lebanon. [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu]
Eid al-Adha
A girl holds a balloon as Indonesian Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers on a football field in Depok, West Java, Indonesia. [Agoes Rudianto/Anadolu]
Eid al-Adha
People perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Bajrakli Mosque in Belgrade, Serbia. [Vesna Lalic/Anadolu]
Eid al-Adha
Eid al-Adha prayers are held at Mustafa Pasha Mosque in Skopje, North Macedonia. [Abdula Berisha/Anadolu]
Eid al-Adha
Muslims arrive to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Zagreb Mosque in Croatia. [Stipe Majic/Anadolu]
Eid al-Adha
Albanian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha at Skanderbeg Square in the capital Tirana, Albania. [Olsi Shehu/Anadolu]
Eid al-Adha
People perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Osmanagic Mosque in Podgorica, Montenegro. [Milos Vujovic/Anadolu]
Eid al-Adha
Muslims pray outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations in Moscow, Russia. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Eid al-Adha
Muslims attend prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in the historic Sultan Ahmet district of Istanbul. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Eid al-Adha
An imam delivers a sermon as Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Nairobi, Kenya. [Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP Photo]