For displaced Muslims in DRC, little food to break Ramadan fast

Some 500 Muslims displaced by the violence in eastern DR Congo have little water and food to break their Ramadan fast.

Children are waiting for nightfall at an informal camp for displaced people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where Muslims celebrate a bleak Ramadan with little food available to break the fast.
Children who fled attacks by the M23 (March 23 Movement) rebels wait for nightfall to break the Ramadan fast at an informal displacement camp in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
Published On 28 Mar 2023

It is a difficult Ramadan for hundreds of Muslims displaced by the deadly violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Some 500 Muslims are cramped together in makeshift huts in the displaced persons’ camp in the town of Munigi. Most of them have little access to food and water. They are among nearly one million people displaced since fighting between M23 rebels and government forces erupted last year.

The mosque, a small clapboard building, serves many of the worshippers who break their Ramadan fast in the camp, situated on a lava-strewn field just 10km (6 miles) from the front lines.

“The first ones arrived nearly a year ago,” said Ali Assani Mukamba, the local imam, speaking of Muslim displaced people.

Walking through the mass of tiny huts built hastily on the field of volcanic rock, he explains that one of the biggest problems is a lack of fresh water.

“To wash before prayer, we’re sometimes forced to rub ourselves with dust or mud,” Mukamba said.

As night falls, Muslim worshippers pass around a platter of rice and beans while a pale bulb comes on to light up their mosque.

‘Killed by the M23’

Abda Juma Buranga, one of the Muslim elders in the camp, said they are only able to eat their iftar meal — which breaks the fast — because of charitable donations.

He fled his native village of Kibumba, less than 20km (12 miles) from the camp, when M23 fighters launched an attack last November.

“I lost 25 members of my family, cousins, aunts, nephews,” the 65-year-old said.

“They were all killed by the M23”.

The Muslim community in Munigi makes up a tiny part of the huge number of people who have fled the M23 in the DRC’s North Kivu province.

This month, the International Organization for Migration said the crisis has displaced almost 900,000 people.

The M23 first came to international prominence when it briefly captured North Kivu’s capital Goma in 2012 before being driven out.

The rebels took up arms again in late 2021 after years of dormancy on claims that the government had ignored a pledge to integrate its fighters into the military.

The M23 has since captured swathes of territory in North Kivu and is now threatening to cut off the roads leading to Goma, a trade hub of more than one million people.

‘We’re suffering’

“In 2012, I didn’t flee when the M23 arrived,” said Aisha Furaha, sitting on a rock in Munigi camp with her head bent low.

The M23 returned “with more brutality” during its second campaign, according to the 40-year-old woman.

The rebels had threatened to loot and kill, Furaha said, adding that she and her 10 children had fled their home under a hail of gunfire.

Now, Furaha and her family sleep on the ground in a hut in Munigi, where she said there is not enough room for everyone.

M23 fighters are still in position across North Kivu and on hilltops near Goma.

According to reports by independent experts for the UN Security Council, Rwanda is backing and equipping the rebels. Kigali denies the claim.

Abda Juma, the Muslim elder in Munigi, said he wanted the international community to force Rwandan President Paul Kagame to withdraw the M23.

“We’re suffering a lot,” he said.

The imam of the mosque of the informal camp talks with other displaced people before the breaking of the Ramadan fast. The scene is poorly lit as it is almost nightfall. A half-dozen people are listening, smiling and talking with the imam. Most are standing with two people sitting in front of the religious leader.
The imam of the mosque of the informal camp talks with other displaced people before the breaking of the Ramadan fast. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
A woman sitting outside a makeshift dwelling in the informal camp.
The conflict between the DRC army and the M23 rebels has caused nearly one million people to flee their homes in North Kivu province in the last year, according to a March 2023 report by the International Organization for Migration. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
An elderly displaced Muslim woman walks to the mosque in an informal displacement camp to break the Ramadan fast in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, March 27, 2023.
An elderly Muslim woman walks to the mosque in the informal displacement camp. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
A displaced Muslim man who fled attacks by the M23 rebels walks through an informal displacement camp in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, March 27, 2023.
Some 500 Muslims live in the Munigi displaced persons' camp, where access to food and water is severely limited. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
A man performs ablutions as the sun is setting behind him.
Displaced Muslims perform ablutions before the Ramadan fast-breaking prayer. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
People sitting inside a makeshift structure break fast. They are holding coloured cups.
People break the Ramadan fast at nightfall at the informal displacement camp. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
A woman breaks the fast. She is holding an orange cup.
A woman breaks the Ramadan fast. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
Muslims break the Ramadan fast by digging in to platters of rice and beans. A dim overhead light provides just enough illumination in the makeshift structure.
Muslim worshippers eat from a few platters of rice and beans while a pale bulb comes on to light up their mosque. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]