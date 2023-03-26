In Pictures

Photos: Indian Muslims celebrate the beginning of Ramadan

The social and cultural customs of India give the holy month of Ramadan a distinct identity.

Thousands of people gather in the compound of the historic Jama Masjid to offer Friday prayers, on the first day of Ramadan in India. Jama Masjid is in old Delhi, which was constructed by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan between 1650 and 1656. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
By Afzal Sofi
Published On 26 Mar 2023

New Delhi, India – India is home to the world’s third-largest Muslim population, with approximately 200 million Muslims living in the country as a minority in a predominantly Hindu country.

According to new religious projections data from the Pew Research Centre, India will have the distinction of having the largest populations of two of the largest religions in the world – Hinduism and Islam – in the coming decades.

In 2050, the country is expected to have 311 million Muslims, 11 percent of the global total.

This Ramadan, Muslims in the capital New Delhi have come together to celebrate the advent of the holy month according to their social and cultural customs, giving Ramadan a distinct identity.

Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims, with intense prayer, self-discipline, dawn-to-dusk fasting, and nightly feasts.

Al Jazeera visited old Muslim neighbourhoods, historical mosques, seminaries, and markets in its historical capital city to bring you this gallery of how Muslims observe Ramadan in India.

People perform their wudu (ablution), a mandatory washing ritual before prayer, ahead of Friday prayers in a pool on the grounds of the Jama Masjid. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
Young students memorise the Quran in a madrasa in New Delhi. Students who memorise the whole Quran are sent to different mosques in Delhi to recite the Quran during special late-night prayers offered only during Ramadan. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
Ramadan is also known as the "Month of the Quran" by Muslims because they believe the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during this month. Muslims devote more time to recite the Quran, in addition to other devotional activities in this month.
Ramadan is also known as the "Month of the Quran" by Muslims because they believe the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this month. Muslims devote more time to reciting the Quran, in addition to other devotional activities, in Ramadan. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
A Muslim man gives alms to a beggar at Jama Masjid's gate. During this month, Muslims consider it more rewarding to help the poor. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
A view of the well-known market outside the Jama Masjid. The market attracts large crowds because it connects to other historical sites in Old Delhi and offers a wide range of traditional foods and delicacies. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
A variety of dates, usually imported from Middle Eastern countries, fills the markets during this month as Muslims prefer to break their fast with dates.  [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
A Muslim man in Jama Masjid Market sells a variety of traditional snacks and sweets prepared for Ramadan. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
Young boys cut fruits in a mosque in New Delhi to serve people visiting the mosque to break their fast. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
A family prepares food as they wait for the call to prayer so they can break their fast at Jama Masjid. They told Al Jazeera they go there every year on the first day of Ramadan - as well as other times - to break their fast because it is a special experience. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
A view of the gathering of people while breaking the fast in a mosque in New Delhi. In almost all mosques in Delhi, the mosque administration usually arranges for food to be served to people for breaking their fasts before evening prayers.
A view of the gathering of people breaking the fast in a mosque in New Delhi. Nearly all of Delhi's mosques arrange for food to be served to people for breaking their fasts before evening prayers. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
Hundreds of people gather every day with their families and friends at the Jama Masjid to break their fast. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
A shopkeeper in the Jama Masjid market sells a variety of traditional breads that are popular during Ramadan. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
A shop owner distributes biryani, a special rice cooked with meat, to poor and homeless people in the market outside Jama Masjid. Locals usually pay restaurants to provide food for the poor as it is considered more rewarding during Ramadan. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
A Muslim man prepares a traditional milkshake known as Sharbat-e-Mohabbat (A Drink of Love), which is prepared with milk and fruits, in the market outside Jama Masjid. As the temperature steadily rises in Delhi, people prefer cooler drinks to hot beverages after breaking their fast. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]
Young boys prepare fried chicken and seekh kababs in the Jama Masjid market, which is known for its delicious non-vegetarian Mughlai food. [Afzal Sofi/Al Jazeera]