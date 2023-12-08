In Pictures

Israel-Palestine conflict

Occupied West Bank faces growing Israeli aggression amid Gaza war

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured and detained in occupied West Bank since October 7.

Palestinian mourners walk in the funeral procession of Anas and Mohammed al-Froukh, who were fatally shot during a raid by Israeli troops the previous night on Sair, east of Hebron, before their burial in the southern West Bank village on December 5.
Published On 8 Dec 2023

Two months have passed since the October 7 cross-border attack on Israel by Hamas fighters. During this period, relentless Israeli strikes and ground attacks have killed at least 17,000 Palestinians and injured more than 43,000 in the enclave.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities have stepped up arrests of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Around 7,800 people have been detained in these areas over the past two months.

Palestinian detainees are typically imprisoned over allegations of hurling stones at Israeli forces, and are frequently arrested during demonstrations or marches in Palestine, according to Raed Mohammed Mahmood Amer, president of the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

“On a daily basis, Palestinian cities, villages and camps are raided, during which dozens are arrested. The raids include sabotage operations, house searches, and detainees being assaulted during the arrest operations and transporting them to investigation and detention centres,” Amer said.

Noting that Israel had arrested a “large number of young men from the cities of the West Bank” even as the assault on Gaza continued, he said the total was “many times the number of those released” in the humanitarian pause.

A total of 2,873 are being held in administrative detention without charge or trial, usually due to suspected security concerns.

“As for the arrests in Gaza, there are a large number of people arrested by the Israeli occupation and taken to unknown places for investigation,” Amer said.

“Until now, we do not know the names and numbers due to the ongoing war,” he added, warning that their lives are in “real danger,” considering that neither the Red Cross, nor other human rights institutions are allowed to visit them.

A total of 266 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 3,365 others injured, by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Settler attacks against Palestinians and their properties are on the rise, with at least 308 recorded incidents over the past two months, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

As a result of these attacks carried out by settlers – who are often backed by armed Israeli soldiers – at least 143 families have been displaced, the ministry said.

Displaced Palestinian families add up to more than 1,000 people, including 388 children.

Palestinians mourn over the body of a relative during the funeral for six Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem on November 22.
Relatives mourn over the body of one of five people killed in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin during an overnight Israeli incursion, at the morgue of a hospital on November 26.
People attend the funeral of 16-year-old Abdulrahman Imad Khaled Bin Awadeh and 23-year-old Muaz Ibrahim Zahran killed in Israeli raid and attack on Tubas city in Nablus, West Bank on December 06.
Ikhlas, the widow of Palestinian Bilal Saleh, poses with her children as they hold a picture of their late father at the village of As-Sawiyah, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on November 29, 2023. - Saleh, was killed on October 28.
Palestinians march to express their solidarity with the Gaza Strip in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on November 22.
A Palestinian prisoner hugs his mother after being released from an Israeli jail in exchange for Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on November 28.
Tyres are set on fire to block Israeli army vehicles from advancing during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Tulkarem on November 14.
Smokes billows as one of two Palestinian homes are blown up which according to Israeli security forces belonged to arrested members of Hamas and who are said to be responsible for a shooting attack last August 21, in West Bank city of Hebron on November 10.
Palestinians walk on a damaged road following an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp.
Palestinians inspect a destroyed house following a bombing by Israeli forces during 18-hour military operation on Jenin Refugee Camp in West Bank on November 29.
In the city of Beta, south of Nablus in the West Bank, clashes occurred between Israeli troops and Palestinian youths after Israeli forces conducted a raid. During the operation, several houses were searched and confiscated.
A Red Crescent member carried a child through Israeli tear gas and hurriedly took him to the hospital. In the city of Beta, south of Nablus in the West Bank, clashes occurred between Israeli troops and Palestinian youths after Israeli forces conducted a raid.
A view of the street as the clash breaks out between Palestinians and Israeli forces following the raid, conducted by Israeli army, on Jenin refugee camp in Jenin, West Bank on December 5.
