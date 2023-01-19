Photos: The delicious foods of the Lunar New Year

Every year, millions of people across Asia travel to be with their families and loved ones to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, which begins on Sunday.

In 2023, the year of the noble, fearless tiger is coming to an end, giving way to the more gentle rabbit, the Chinese zodiac sign considered the luckiest. Its characteristics include mercy, elegance and beauty.

Preparations for the 15-day celebration, also called the Spring Festival, begin with a thorough cleaning of homes to get rid of any bad energy that may be lingering from years past.

Then comes the preparation of all the delicacies that will be enjoyed during the festival, both in big family dinners and during visits with neighbours and more distant relatives.

These foods are chosen for their perceived ability to bring good fortune in the new year.

Here are some of those foods. We’ve chosen eight because in China that’s a lucky number that symbolises wealth.