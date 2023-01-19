In Pictures

Gallery|Food

Photos: The delicious foods of the Lunar New Year

Celebrations for the holiday, also known as Chinese New Year, abound with delicacies meant to bring luck, prosperity and longevity.

Chinese New Year, Tangerine, Food, Orange - Fruit, Basket, longevity, wealthy, prosperity
At Lunar New Year festivities, tangerines and other citrus fruits are eaten for longevity, wealth and prosperity. [Getty Images]
Published On 19 Jan 2023

Every year, millions of people across Asia travel to be with their families and loved ones to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, which begins on Sunday.

In 2023, the year of the noble, fearless tiger is coming to an end, giving way to the more gentle rabbit, the Chinese zodiac sign considered the luckiest. Its characteristics include mercy, elegance and beauty.

Preparations for the 15-day celebration, also called the Spring Festival, begin with a thorough cleaning of homes to get rid of any bad energy that may be lingering from years past.

Then comes the preparation of all the delicacies that will be enjoyed during the festival, both in big family dinners and during visits with neighbours and more distant relatives.

These foods are chosen for their perceived ability to bring good fortune in the new year.

Here are some of those foods. We’ve chosen eight because in China that’s a lucky number that symbolises wealth.

Serving a whole steamed fish is a sign of surplus, something that is always welcome at the end of one year because it is hoped that it will attract more in the new year. The preferred fish are carp and catfish because their names sound similar to "good luck", "gifts" and "year's surplus". The fish must be steamed, and it's best if there's some left over at the end of the meal, especially the tail. [Getty Images]
Advertisement
photo of a platter of dumplings with a bowl of sauce in the center
Dumplings are a must. They symbolise wealth in the coming year, and the more of them you can eat, the more wealth you will accumulate. They can be filled with any combination of ground meat and vegetables. [Getty Images]
a plate of steamed chicken with chopsticks laying across the top
Chicken, or rather a whole steamed chicken, is served to symbolise wholeness, luck and family togetherness. A whole chicken means the feet, head and everything because it's all about wholeness and a good beginning and end to the year. The chicken's feet are usually reserved for the family breadwinner to help them "grab" onto wealth better in the new year. The word for chicken sounds similar to those for "food luck" and "prosperity". [Getty Images]
A pile of glutinous rice cakes
"Nian gao" are beloved for New Year's celebrations, mostly because their name sounds similar to the word for "higher year", indicating hope that the coming year will be better than the one before. They are sweet, glutinous rice cakes, the simplest form being made with glutinous rice flour, sugar and water steamed in a lotus leaf. Additions are possible, including chestnuts, Chinese dates and other fruits and nuts. The cakes are eaten on the first day of the new year to bring health, wealth and happiness. [Getty Images]
Overhead shot of a table laden with sweets and snacks for Chinese New Year
The Tray of Togetherness is a compartmentalised platter that hosts can use to put out sweets, biscuits, nuts and dried fruit for all to enjoy. They can be divided into six compartments (for luck) or into eight (for prosperity), but in either case, they must be filled to the brim with treats. [Getty Images]
blue and white bowl with rice balls in it in a ginger syrup
Sweet, glutinous rice balls called "tang yuan" represent family togetherness. Their round shape symbolises unity, and their name sounds similar to the word for "reunion". They often have a sweet filling made with sweet bean paste, peanuts or sesame. The classic "tang yuan" is white, but pink, green and orange ones are also made. They can be served dry or in syrup. They are mainly prepared for the Lantern Festival, the last day of the Spring Festival. [Getty Images]
Advertisement
A bowl of noodles with beef and vegetables inside. It's a special Chinese food.
Long-life noodles are also a staple for the Lunar New Year. These long, uncut wheat noodles represent wishes for a long life. And when we say long, we mean long. A noodle can reach up to 60cm (2 feet) in length, and breaking one while cooking is a no-no. They can either be cooked in a soy sauce-flavoured broth or stir-fried. Either form can have as many meats and vegetables added to it as the cook likes. [Getty Images]
chinese lion’s head pork meatballs
Lion's head meatballs are large, braised pork meatballs served with vegetables. They are shaped like the head of the Chinese guardian lion. Because this is a traditional eastern Chinese dish, it relies more on black vinegar and doesn't use chillies as other regional Chinese cuisines do. It can either be steamed or cooked in a broth and served with cabbage. Another version is braised in soy sauce, earning it the name "red cooked". [Getty Images]